Ministry of Health 'working through' who will pay for Covid-19 tests for unvaccinated Air NZ passengers

Air New Zealand CEO Greg Foran says the airline's Covid-19 policy change is about reducing the spread of the virus.

The Ministry of Health says it is still working through who will cover the cost for Covid-19 tests unvaccinated travellers must get before boarding an Air New Zealand domestic flight.

From mid-December Air New Zealand customers will be required to show proof of either full vaccination against Covid-19 or a negative pre-departure test before checking into a domestic flight.

Air New Zealand said passengers who were not fully vaccinated would need to provide evidence of a negative Covid-19 test taken within 72 hours before departure “from either free community testing or their GP”.

“Free community testing is available near all the airports we fly from, so customers should visit covid19.govt.nz to find their nearest option,” an airline spokesman said.

However, Ministry of Health group manager national digital services Michael Dreyer said operational details, such as whether travellers would be charged for pre-departure testing for domestic flights, were still being worked through.

The Royal New Zealand College of General Practitioners medical director Bryan Betty said most GP surgeries were offering testing, but it was free only if certain criteria set by the Government was met, for example if there was a request made for port workers to get tested.

JOHN ANTHONY/Stuff Air New Zealand will require passengers who aren’t fully vaccinated to have a negative pre-departure test in order to fly domestically.

Pre-departure tests were not currently included in the criteria, he said.

The cost varied across the country but in the main centres the average fee for a test would be between $40 to $60, then a lab separately charges to process the test which was usually an additional $150 to $180, he said.

There was also confusion over what age passengers would need to be over to show proof of vaccination.

Air NZ said fully vaccinated passengers over the age of 12 would need to show their vaccination status using the Government’s My Vaccine Pass, which would link in with a traveller’s Air New Zealand app and boarding pass.

However, the Ministry of Health’s website says My Covid Record, which will be needed to get My Vaccine Pass, is not currently available to those aged 12 to 15.

Dreyer said those aged 12 and older would be able to create an account in My Covid Record from November 15, or order a vaccine certificate through its call centre channel.