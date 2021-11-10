Government extends living wage to include public service contractors

Cleaners, caterers and security guards working for the Government on contracts will be paid at least the living wage from next month.

Core public service departments and agencies have to ensure that contracts signed or renewed with third parties after December 1 pay workers a minimum of $22.75 per hour, said Public Service Minister Chris Hipkins.

The living wage is higher than the minimum wage of $20 an hour, and is calculated to reflect the true cost of living in New Zealand.

“Cleaners, caterers and security guards on Public Service contracts with third parties do valuable work, but are not always paid at levels that allow them a decent standard of living,” Hipkins said in a statement on Wednesday.

READ MORE:

* Speak up for a living wage for 'those who make our lives possible'

* What does the rise of inflation actually mean and should we be concerned?

* Lowest-level Covid-19 office workers paid more than MIQ staff and hospital aides



“Many departments have already moved to address low wages for these workers. But Government needs to send a clear signal to give greater certainty for workers, departments and private sector businesses who hold these contracts.”

The estimated cost to the Government of moving to the living wage under those contracts was expected to be around $66 million over four years, said a spokesperson for Minister for Economic and Regional Development Stuart Nash.

Mark Tantrum/Getty Images Cleaners, caterers and security guards working for the Government on contracts will be paid at least the living wage from next month.

“Government agencies don’t hold information about how many workers are covered by these contracts with third party suppliers. But based on historical pay it is likely that the majority of these contractors are paid below the current Living Wage.”

The Government had excluded contractors from the decision to pay the living wage to all people employed in the core public service, but in September 2020 promised to change that.

In June, the last of the country’s 31 MIQ hotels agreed to pay staff the living wage, and there was a provision built in for wages to increase as the living wage rose, said Nash.

“Government agencies have incredible buying power. We are using the levers of central government procurement to drive real and progressive change,” he said on Wednesday.

“We have signalled we will use procurement to enhance opportunities for diverse businesses and for women, Māori, Pasifika, youth and disabled workers; to help achieve climate change goals; and in this case, ensure people are paid a wage they can live on.”

Union E tū welcomed the Government’s decision, which it said guaranteed increases in pay in line with the Labour Cost Index, measured by Stats NZ.

“As both a direct and indirect employer of so many workers in Aotearoa, they have a responsibility to make sure that procurement decisions are made with the wider social impacts considered,” said E tū Assistant national secretary Annie Newman​.

“It’s obvious that this is the right way forward – low wages and poverty create and exacerbate so many of the biggest challenges the Government faces.

“As the cost of living continuously rises, so must wages. A one-off pay increase is great, but pegging it to wage growth makes it more sustainable.”