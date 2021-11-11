Covid-19 economic recovery 'full of contradictions' APEC leaders told

Business leaders from around the world are tuning into the virtual APEC CEO Summit being hosted by New Zealand.

The economic recovery out of Covid-19 is proving difficult to understand and is full of contradictions, former Reserve Bank governor Allan Bollard says.

Bollard, who is also former executive director of APEC, told the APEC CEO Summit that Covid had hit Asia Pacific “very hard”.

Business leaders from around the world are tuning into the APEC CEO virtual summit being hosted by New Zealand from the Aotea Centre in Auckland on Thursday and Friday.

The event was opened by Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern followed by an address from Chinese Communist Party president Xi Jinping.

Moderating a “state of the world” panel Bollard said Asia Pacific trade data released on Wednesday showed one trillion dollars worth of income had been lost due to the pandemic.

Compared to the global financial crisis the Covid-19 downturn had been faster and deeper but possibly shorter, he said.

“It’s a confusing period. We know we’re in economic recovery, but Covid has hit APEC very hard,” Bollard said.

Over the last quarter there had been record growth but a year ago it was negative 5 per cent, a record contraction, he said.

Trade for merchandise seemed to have been increasing rapidly but trade for services was worryingly negative, he said.

Ross Giblin/Stuff Alan Bollard says the Covid-19 recovery is full of contradictions.

Domestic investment was increasing, but foreign investment was at a 20-year low, he said.

Costs were increasing, but banks were saying it's not inflation, and wages were rising, but productivity was stagnant, he said.

Jobs were also being displaced but skills shortages were being reported everywhere, he said.

On top of all that there had been huge fiscal and monetary policy stimulus from governments, he said.

So far there had been little sign of debt or bank stress, he said.

“But we don't know how long that can continue.”

Panellist Mary Huen, chief executive of Standard Chartered Bank, said Covid-19 caused a 9.2 per cent decline in international trade in 2020, caused mainly by international lockdowns to stop the virus from spreading.

Market distortions were also affecting the economic recovery with strong demand but a lack of supply, she said.

Customers were facing a high price of raw materials, with the median price rising 50 per cent this year, she said.

The high cost of labour and logistics was also affecting customers, she said.

“The price of containers has just skyrocketed and can be more than 10 times higher than it was two years ago.

“It all has a distorting affect on the way businesses are running.”

Toronto Region Board of Trade president Jan De Silva said economies that were digitally prepared endured and rebounded better.

Jurisdictions with good digital infrastructure were faster at deploying digital Covid-19 tools like contact tracing, proof of vaccination and digital trade facilitation, which enabled them to minimise lockdowns and keep their economies open, she said.

“Businesses that were digitally mature were able to pivot to remote work and effectively participate in the mass global migration to e-commerce,” De Silva said.

“The conditions of Covid acted as an accelerant. Five years of tech adoption happened in the first eight weeks of the pandemic.”

Some companies sped up efforts already underway while others adopted new technology simply as a matter of survival, she said.

In future, digital readiness would be even more important because it allowed businesses to scale more easily, innovators could bring quick solutions to market faster, and solutions could be mobilised rapidly across economies, she said.

“I see digital readiness as being key to unlocking recovery post Covid.”

International Chamber of Commerce secretary general John Denton said the “black swan” event of Covid-19 was not the existence of the pandemic but the failure of global cooperation, which continued.

“One reason global cooperation failed was because it’s not being supported effectively by global economic governance,” Denton said.

He criticised the effectiveness of the G20 as well as governments’ and their failed global health responses, including not ensuring equitable distribution of vaccines.

COP26 in Glasgow had also failed to deliver, he said.

“Pledges to reduce carbon emissions decades in the future based on technologies that do not yet exist, they’re not really going to solve what is an existential threat.

“Covid and climate change are problems that don't have passports so these are global issues.”

He said the World Trade Organisation was in a constitutional crisis.

All three elements of its operating model; oversight, negotiations and dispute settlement were all broken, he said.

If not solved the organisation would “drift into irrelevance”.

Global cooperation was missing at a time in history when it was most needed to meet a range of “cascading interconnected threats”, he said.

“Most governments are distracted and preoccupied with attending to domestic challenges.”

The Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) is a regional economic forum made up of 21 countries.

Established in 1989 its aim is to create greater prosperity for the people of the region by promoting balanced, inclusive, sustainable, innovative and secure growth and by accelerating regional economic integration.