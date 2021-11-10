NZX slips as energy stocks power down; Pushpay slumps 12 per cent

The New Zealand sharemarket closed in the red for the second time this week, weighed down by power companies and the market’s biggest stock.

The benchmark S&P/NX50 Index closed down 0.5 per cent, or 68.1 points, at 13,022.46 following a 0.3 per cent bounce on Tuesday.

Greg Main​, a director at Jarden, said electricity businesses were helping drag the market down.

Meridian Energy fell 1.1 per cent to $4.86, Contact Energy lost 1.3 per cent to $7.91, Mercury Energy fell 1.1 per cent to $5.99, and Trustpower was down 0.5 per cent at $7.45. Genesis Energy was up 0.4 per cent at $3.16.

“They’re quite big heavyweights,” said Main.

“That doesn’t seem to be on any news. Contact had its annual shareholder meeting today, there wasn’t any new news to come out of that.”

Top stock Fisher & Paykel Healthcare fell 1.5 per cent, Fletcher Building was down 0.2 per cent at $7.15, and a2 Milk fell 1.8 per cent to $6.43.

On the up side, Auckland Airport rose 0.9 per cent to $8.25, Spark was up 1.1 per cent at $4.59, Mainfreight rose 1.1 per cent to $90.99, and Infratil was up 0.4 per cent at $8.18.

Blue chip retirement village operator Ryman was down 2.1 per cent at $14.38, while Summerset was down 1.3 per cent at $13.86.

Pushpay, the digital payment service for churches, slumped 12.9 per cent to $1.61, despite reporting higher net profit, operating revenue and gross margins in the first half of its financial year.

“In that result they had slower than expected growth, and they also indicated rising costs going forward,” said Main.

The company also revised down the forecast for its measure of underlying earnings for the year, to between US$60 million and US$65m, from US$64m to US69m previously.

“They did say things had picked up in their third quarter, they noticed a bit of a recovery in the second quarter, and it continued into the third quarter. But they also pointed to higher IT worker costs and shortages, obviously for an IT business that’s kind of important,” he said

Across the Tasman, Australia’s benchmark S&P/ASX200 Index was down 0.2 per cent, or 15.9 points, at 7418.3.

Earlier on Wall Street, stocks ended moderately lower, breaking an eight-day winning streak that had been fuelled by strong company earnings and economic data.

The benchmark S&P 500 index lost 0.4 per cent to 4,685.25. The last time the S&P 500 had eight straight days of gains was April 2019.

The blue chip Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.3 per cent, ending at 36,319.98, and the Nasdaq lost 0.6 per cent to 15,886.54.

- With AP