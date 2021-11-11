Company had to pay workers minimum wage in Covid-19 lockdown: Court of Appeal

Workers at an aviation catering company have successfully appealed a ruling that their employer did not have to pay them minimum wage during the Covid-19 lockdown in 2020.

Gate Gourmet, a Swiss-based company which has claimed more than $1.7 million in Covid-19 wage subsidies, was found by the Employment Relations Authority to have breached the Minimum Wage Act by paying staff less than the minimum wage.

The company appealed the decision to the Employment Court in 2020, and won.

Five staff sought to appeal the Employment Court decision, which the Court of Appeal allowed in a determination released on Thursday, restoring the Employment Relations Authority ruling.

On March 23, 2020, the day the Covid-19 level 4 lockdown was announced, the workers were employed by Gate Gourmet on the minimum wage for a minimum 40-hour week.

After the company partly shut down its operations during the lockdown, it did not need some employees to work. Gate Gourmet agreed to pay those employees 80 per cent of their normal wages, provided it got the wage subsidy, which it did receive.

JOHN SELKIRK/Stuff In 2019 Gate Gourmet catered for five million flights and more than 700 million passengers globally.

The workers had been ready, willing and able to work.

“It is not lawful to make deductions from wages for lost time not worked at the employer’s direction,” Justice David Goddard said in the appeal court’s determination.

“The minimum wage is payable for the hours of work that a worker has agreed to perform, but does not perform because of such a direction.”

The applicants were Suhkjeet Sandhu​, Huiping Wu​, Selliah Nesum Niranjala​, Rosalina Leanna​, Sutharshini Anthony Rups Miranda​.

In April 2020 the employees, through their union, alleged that Gate had taken unilateral action in relation to their terms and conditions of employment, and failed to properly consult with the union about changes proposed to their terms and conditions of employment.

They claimed that Gate had acted unlawfully in paying them less than the minimum wage at the time, of $756 a week.

The company had presented, in writing, three options to employees: Employees use up their annual leave; Gate would then pay employees at least 80 per cent of their normal pay if it received the wage subsidy; employees could use annual leave to top up their income to 100 per cent.

The first option was rejected.

Leave to appeal had been granted based on the question of whether the minimum wage was payable for all of a worker’s agreed contracted hours of work, in the absence of sickness, default or accident; or whether it was lawful to make deductions from wages for lost time not worked at the employer’s direction.

In their majority decision, Employment Court judges Joanna Holden and Kathryn Beck had said the act “does not provide for a guaranteed minimum income”, and it only related to payment made in exchange for work done.

“When the defendants stayed home, they were not working for the purposes of s 6 of the [Act], the [Act] was not engaged, and no statutory minimum wage entitlements arose,” they said.

Employment Court Chief Judge Christina Inglis had disagreed.

The authority had ordered Gate Gourmet to reimburse the applicants for the difference between what they had been paid and their entitlement to the minimum wage.

The Court of Appeal referred the proceeding back to the Employment Relations Authority to determine any outstanding matters.