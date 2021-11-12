Jacinda Ardern and Angela Merkel korero on the state of the world with Covid-19

Business leaders from around the world are tuning into the virtual Apec CEO Summit being hosted by New Zealand.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Chancellor of Germany Angela Merkel are sharing their views on the state of the world with Covid-19.

The leaders are speaking on a panel on day two of the Apec CEO Summit being hosted by New Zealand from Auckland’s Aotea Centre.

The event is a virtual gathering of business leaders, entrepreneurs, academics and political leaders from New Zealand and around the world.

Heads of state already to have spoken at the event include Chinese President Xi Jinping, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, President of Korea Moon Jae-in, President of Viet Nam Nguyen Xuan Phuc, Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and President of Indonesia Joko Widodo.

Established in 1989, the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec) is a regional economic forum made up of 21 countries.

The annual event aims to create greater prosperity for the people of the region by promoting balanced, inclusive, sustainable, innovative and secure growth and by accelerating regional economic integration.

Supplied The Apec CEO Summit was opened by Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on Thursday.

Asked about what the biggest challenges were in leading a country through a pandemic Ardern said learning and adapting quickly was important.

She said as quickly as the Government learnt about Covid-19, it shared that information to utilise the skills and resources of the private sector so that it could co-design solutions.

Angela Merkel has served as the chancellor of Germany since 2005 and is the first woman to have held the office. She will not seek re-election in the 2021 German election.

On Saturday Ardern will chair a virtual meeting of Apec leaders, with a focus on navigating a recovery out of the pandemic.