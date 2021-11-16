Quench Collective liquidators and Liberty Brewing in stoush over $80k worth of beer stock

Liberty Brewing owners Joseph and Christina Wood are considering buying their own stock back from liquidators so they can destroy it.

An Auckland craft brewery is desperately trying to retrieve stock from the liquidators of a drinks distribution business to ensure compromised beer does not get into the hands of customers.

Champion brewery Liberty Brewing is one of more than 70 business left out-of-pocket by Quench Collective, which owes creditors more $7.5 million after it went into liquidation in April.

Quench Collective, owned by collapsed Hawke’s Bay winery Sacred Hill, marketed and distributed premium wine, beer and cider brands throughout New Zealand.

Liberty Brewing owner Christina Wood said Quench Collective had been its sole distributor, and owed the Helensville brewer nearly $600,000.

“It’s been heartbreaking, absolutely heartbreaking,” Wood said.

In April Quench Collective owner and director David Mason said he was confident most creditors would be paid.

Wood said she was shocked to recently find out liquidators were selling about $80,000 worth of Liberty Brewing beer stock held by Quench Collective at a Mainfreight facility.

Before liquidators were appointed Liberty Brewing asked Quench Collective and Mainfreight for the stock to be returned but was unsuccessful, she said.

Liberty Brewing never received payment for the stock, she said.

Liquidators Colin Owens and David Webb of Deloitte were selling the stock via a tender process which closed on Friday afternoon.

Wood said liquidators invited Liberty to better an offer that had been tendered.

Liberty Brewing was considering buying the stock back off the liquidators itself so that it could be destroyed, she said.

“It does remain on the table, as heartbreaking as it is to spend yet more money.”

Liberty Brewing put a 12-month use by date on all of its products assuming they were stored correctly in a cool environment.

Liberty Brewing prided itself on quality and could not guarantee how the product held by Quench Collective had been stored, she said.

“I don’t think they would have been looked after at all.

“I would just hate for a customer to go along and purchase something off the shelf and for it to be just be horrible.”

It would be especially damaging for Liberty Brewing if a first time customer purchased the old stock because of the lasting impression it could have, she said.

“It would be so damaging for our brand.”

Liberty engaged lawyers and asked the liquidators to stop the sale of stock immediately, she said.

“It’s not actually their stock to sell. Legally we still own it.”

The liquidators sent a letter back saying they would continue with the sale, she said.

It was hard enough taking a financial hit from the liquidation, but the continued brand damage the sale of old stock could cause was of more concern, she said.

“We run the risk of it ruining our business completely.”

Liberty Brewing was one of Quench Collective’s largest unsecured creditors and had not received a cent, she said.

A six monthly liquidators report for Quench Collective says it holds $261,000 in stock.

Liquidator David Webb of Deloitte said in a statement, via a Deloitte spokeswoman, that as the liquidators were currently in discussions with Liberty Brewing it was not appropriate for him to offer comment at the moment.