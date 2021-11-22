Auckland hospitality businesses can reopen their doors from December 3

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announces the country will move into the new Covid-19 framework from 11:59pm Thursday 2 December.

Auckland's hospitality businesses can welcome customers back on December 3, more than three months after the Covid-19 Delta outbreak forced them to shut their doors.

But the date has proved to be “heartbreaking” for one business which took a punt that December 2 would be the opening date and is now having to cancel bookings.

Under Auckland’s existing alert level 3.2 settings, hospitality businesses are not allowed to open.

On Monday, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said that on Friday week the country would move into the new traffic light system, with Auckland moving into the red light setting.

Under the red light setting, hospitality businesses which operate vaccine certificates are restricted to up to 100 people based on 1 metre distancing. Those without vaccine certificates are contactless only.

Mandy Lusk, co-owner of Auckland city restaurant Vivace, said it had been taking bookings from December 2, with 80 people booked for lunch and 70 for dinner on that day.

UNSPLASH Under level 3.3 hospitality venues can reopen with a limit of 50 people.

She was now having to phone them to cancel their bookings which was “heartbreaking”, she said.

It was frustrating that the Government was choosing Friday as the opening day, she said.

“To start on a Friday is just begging for carnage.”

It did not give businesses a chance to have a practice run, she said.

“We will be flying by the seat of our pants.”

There was no reason why the opening date could not have been set a day or two earlier, she said.

One day was the difference between her business breaking even or making a loss for that week, she said.

“It is just devastating.”

She said many hospitality businesses would struggle to make money under the red light setting.

Hospitality NZ chief executive Julie White said the reopening date for hospitality provided a “glimmer of hope” and some clarity for hospitality.

But each day of not being able to open was still hard for Auckland businesses, she said.

White said there would be pressure on suppliers to provide stock and businesses might need to limit their menus or come up with new menus because of shortages.

There was also still a lot of uncertainty around what traffic light settings the rest of the country would be at and how vaccine passports would be enforced, she said.

The lack of information from the Government about when the traffic light system would be introduced had been hard for the industry, she said.

“The uncertainty and lack of clarity just kills businesses.”

Hospitality businesses had not been able to plan for reopening, she said.

“People are on a knife’s edge.”

Businesses had not known when they could start taking bookings, how many people they could take bookings for, or even when they could start talking to staff about a vaccine mandate, because the legislation had not been written, she said.

She knew of four cases where business owners had staff lodge personal grievances against them for asking if they were vaccinated, she said.

“This is a whole lot of pressure and cost to business owners that they just don’t need.”