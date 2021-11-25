Covid-19 casualty: Youth Hostel Association New Zealand to permanently close 11 hostels

The Youth Hostel Association of New Zealand (YHA New Zealand) says it is permanently closing 11 hostels because of the unsustainable financial position created by Auckland’s lockdown and New Zealand’s international border restrictions.

Hostels set to close under the YHA New Zealand’s management are YHA Auckland International, YHA Rotorua, YHA Wellington, YHA Christchurch, YHA Lake Tekapo, YHA Aoraki Mt Cook, Wanaka, YHA Queenstown Central, YHA Queenstown Lakefront, YHA Franz Josef and YHA Te Anau.

They will all close on December 15. It is not clear how many staff will be affected.

YHA New Zealand general manager Simon Cartwright​ said 23 individually owned and operated associate properties would continue to operate as normal.

YHA New Zealand restructured in late 2020 in order to take the organisation through to an expected recovery period over the 2021 summer period, while at the same time continuing to maximise its domestic revenue, he said.

YHA New Zealand traditionally catered for international youth visitors but managed to double its domestic guest nights over the past year as it focused more on domestic groups and family stays, he said.

Supplied YHA's Wellington hostel will be one of 11 to close.

“Unfortunately, this significant domestic growth has not been sufficient to offset the loss in international guest revenue.”

All prepaid bookings will be refunded, and staff entitlements paid, he said.

“It is an ending none of us wanted, but we want to make sure we exit in a way which ensures our people are not left out of pocket,” Cartwright said.

YHA New Zealand is a not-for-profit that was established in 1932 in Canterbury.

“This is a sad time for our staff, our members and our industry. YHA has been a cornerstone of youth travel in New Zealand for 89 years.

“Unfortunately, the Covid-19 pandemic has just gone on too long for us to be able to ride it out. Today is a sad day for tourism in New Zealand.” Cartwright said.

On Wednesday the Government announced that from January 17 New Zealand will start welcoming arrivals from Australia without the need to enter MIQ. They will instead be allowed to self-isolate at home for a week with a Covid-19 test required on arrival and a final negative test needed before entering the community.

From April 30, New Zealand will start to reopen to all fully vaccinated foreign nationals, but self-isolation will be required.