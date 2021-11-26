Covid-19: Key changes made to gathering limits in Covid-19 protection framework

Two key changes have been made to gathering limits under the Covid-19 protection framework the country moves to on December 3.

In less than a week the country moves away from the alert levels model and into the new traffic light system, with Auckland moving into the red light setting. It remains to be seen what colour other regions are set at.

The framework is supported by My Vaccine Passes which businesses will check using a free app called NZ Pass Verifier.

The Covid-19 group within the Department of the Prime Minister and Cabinet on Friday said there were two key updates for the red setting.

There will no longer be a cap of 100 people who can visit a public facility at red at any one time. This includes zoos, museums, public swimming pools and libraries.

Instead, the capacity limit will be based on the number of people who can visit based on 1 metre physical distancing.

Phil Walter/Getty Images Aucklanders have been able to get out shopping since moving to alert level three, step two since Tuesday last week.

The second change relates to gathering limits at red, including outdoor and indoor gatherings, which have been increased from 10 people to 25 people where My Vaccine Passes are not used.

The limit where Vaccine Passes are used is still 100 people.

On Friday morning the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment released the new guidance for businesses on the general rules for operating under the framework.

It said the framework allowed businesses to open and operate in a way that was as close to normal for vaccinated people while minimising the virus’ spread.

“The framework empowers people and business to take responsibility for keeping Covid-19 down.”

The guidance has different requirements for different activities.

“If your business carries out a number of different activities, you may need to apply different rules.”

For example, a mall may have a food court where food and beverage rules apply, general retail where retail rules apply, and a supermarket which people must be able to access regardless of vaccination status.

“Businesses must display posters advertising if they require people entering to have a My Vaccine Pass.”

A business can switch between operating between requiring and not requiring My Vaccine Passes as long as the premises was cleaned between groups.

For example, a conference venue can host a conference for a small group of people under the unvaccinated rules, clean, and they can then do a larger gathering for vaccinated.

The 11 different activity categories from food and drink services to transport, freight and logistics.

The guidance says masks are mandatory for retail at orange and red settings but are only encouraged for hospitality.