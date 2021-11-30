Covid-19: McDonald's requires vaccine pass to dine in under traffic light system

The unvaccinated will have to add dine-in Big Macs to the list of freedoms they will be denied under the new traffic light system.

McDonald’s New Zealand spokesman Simon Kenny​ told Stuff that customers will need to present a vaccine pass to eat in at its restaurants.

“Customers who go into restaurants will need My Vaccine Pass. We will continue to offer contactless service via drive-thru and McDelivery, where My Vaccine Pass will not be required.”

McDonald’s is only the latest in a long list of establishments that the unvaccinated will be unable to enter under the new traffic light system.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has previously said that vaccination is the “golden ticket” to freedom.

“We know there are some still making the decision over when to be vaccinated – but we need to make decisions now that will protect them and others,” Ardern said on Wednesday.

Andy Jackson/Stuff Customers will need to present a vaccine pass to eat in at McDonald’s restaurants.

Hospitality venues and close-contact businesses such as bars and gyms will be able to stop those who are unvaccinated from entering their premises from December 3.

Other events such as large festivals and concerts will also require patrons to use vaccine certificates.

John Crocker, the national secretary of Unite Union, was concerned that fast-food workers may have to bear the brunt of angry anti-vaccination customers.

“Hospitality businesses in general are going to need extra support from Government. It might be appropriate to supply increased police presence around these businesses because they are going to be victimised by anti-vaxers,” Crocker​ said.

Hospitality New Zealand chief executive Julie White said many business owners were concerned about a potential backlash once the traffic light system came into force this Friday.