Neighbours objecting to 'nightmare' developers accused of bullying by council

Howick property owner Owen Tan shows the damage to his driveway after the developer's heavy vehicles used it. The developer's new driveway has been built about 300mm lower than Tan's driveway.

Angry neighbours say workers for an Auckland property developer have made their lives hell for months, ruining a driveway and damaging fences, trespassing, swearing at them, and creating unacceptable noise.

However, after a stream of complaints to Auckland Council about the site, one resident was accused by a council officer of making demands and threats “which borders on bullying behaviour”.

EA Civil, whose director is Melanie Wasserman​, started work on a property in Andrew Rd​ in the Auckland suburb of Howick in October 2020. The developer received consent to build eight two-storey units on a section surrounded by houses.

Wasserman said the company had endeavoured to work with neighbours, and had offered to repair the driveway. She said she had instructed staff to allow access when needed, comply with all consent requirements, and use professional language.

READ MORE:

* Bankrupt Auckland developer's appeal against seven-year ban thrown out

* The Detail: Worries over housing bill despite bipartisan support

* Angry contractors say banned ex-bankrupt Hamish Clarke active again



Owen Tan​, owner of a property next to the development, said the developer’s heavy vehicles had badly damaged his driveway. The damage was compounded when the developers built their own driveway significantly lower than Tan’s driveway, leading to slumping and more cracking.

In October 2021 he was told by EA Civil employee Sam Tolich​ that it would be fixed, but he was asked to contribute half the cost which would be $20,843, which he refused.

SUPPLIED Heavy vehicles on Owen Tan's property while the driveway (right) up to the new development was built.

Wasserman said the company had offered to repair the driveway, at its cost, to the standard it was before.

“As an alternative, we offered to upgrade the driveway to improve its condition beyond what it was prior to any works being carried out, but that this would involve a contribution from the neighbour. We have not received a response to our offer at this stage.”

Wasserman said Tan’s tenants had given their consent for contractors to use the driveway before work began, and the owner might not have been aware of the agreement.

“As you will appreciate, the recent Covid-19 lockdowns have unfortunately delayed completion of the works, but we have been in discussions with the neighbour directly to try and resolve matters.”

One subcontractor who had done some work on a Sunday had since had his contract cancelled, she said.

Tan said his lawyers contacted Wasserman on November 1 about repairing the driveway and workers trespassing on his property, and he had no response until December 2, after she was contacted by Stuff.

He did not accept her offer, and said he had presented a counter-offer.

He said it had been a nightmare dealing with the developers.

Police were called last month after Tan parked his vehicle across the driveway to stop concrete layers using his driveway and an argument ensued.

“We sent our concern to this developer on many occasions, but we seldom get their response,” he said.

“I suspect that they are trying to ignore our concern and have more time to complete their projects before we lose patience, and then try to get rid of their responsibility to remedy our property after their project is complete.”

He said his tenant had not given permission, and had no right to give permission, for workers to use the driveway.

Tan’s insurers agreed the damage was the result of heavy vehicles, and estimated it would cost $20,000 to fix.

SUPPLIED What Owen Tan's driveway (right, looking down to the road) looked like before work started. Image is from the delineation survey report by EA Civil.

Another neighbour, who did not want to be named for risk of reprisal, said a builder had damaged her fence to make room for a digger to go up the driveway.

“I got home and saw they tore down the fence,” she said.

She said one of the workers told her they could damage the property without her permission if they were going to repair it.

The fence was repaired, then damaged again. She said she had talked to Tolich about her concerns, but he had sworn at her and hung up.

The woman, who was at home most of the day, said there had been noise from the site as early as 6am, and after 9pm, for several months. That had included Sundays and public holidays, which was outside consented hours.

She had made many complaints to noise control and had some response, but on some occasions the noise control officer did not even get out of the vehicle, she said.

Sometimes there were more than two or three big trucks queued to enter the site, forcing cars to wait more than 20 minutes to get past, she said. There were long delays for people to enter their driveways at peak hours.

Auckland Council noise compliance team leader David Frith​ said there had been a number of complaints about construction noise at the site. An excessive noise notice was served to workers in January about music played beyond acceptable levels.

"While we can appreciate that construction noise can be off-putting, especially for those currently working from home, it is a by-product of our city’s necessary development and not something we regularly take enforcement action over."

Council manager of field surveying Jeff Fahrensohn​ said there were no live compliance issues for the development. There would be a thorough assessment of the works when the council carried out the final inspection for stage 2 work.

“We have received a recent complaint regarding works at the address that will be responded to in due course. However, we note a number of points raised by the complainant are civil matters, which the council has no jurisdiction over.”

SUPPLIED Workers on Owen Tan's driveway (left) while they create the driveway for the development next door.

Another neighbour said the developers were a “nightmare”, with trucks from 6.30am to 6pm.

She had tried to get hold of the company owner and been unable to, but said one of the site managers swore at her when she complained.

A third neighbour said contractors had dumped a pile of concrete on the road in front of her house, threatened to have her car towed away, and workers had sworn at her tenant who lived there previously.

When she talked to Tolich, he “swore over the phone, hung up, he was very rude”.

She had two young children, and said they had nearly fallen into an unfenced hole half a metre deep in the front of her property.

She shared a fence with one of the other neighbours after big trucks damaged the driveway part of the fence collapsed.

“They put the soil back up against the bottom of the fence [to keep it standing] but it didn’t fix it. They just painted it, trying to make it look good.

“It’s definitely going to fall over.”