New home consents tipped to dip below current record highs

An average of more than 44,000 new dwellings a year are expected to be consented over the next six years, according to a report by the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE) on Monday.

That was below the 47,715 new homes consented in the year ended October, up 26 per cent on a year earlier. For the year ended September, 47,331 new homes were consented.

Annual new homes consented have broken records this year since the previous high of 40,025, set in 1974, was passed for the first time in March.

The National Construction Pipeline Report 2021 from MBIE forecast a total of 265,000 new dwellings to be consented over the next six years.

New Zealand's total construction value fell by 5.7 per cent last year to $42.6 billion, amid disruptions from Covid-19. However, national construction value was tipped to grow steadily to about $48.3b in 2024, driven largely by the continued strength of the residential sector.

“This time last year the predictions were fairly dire, but we now know the sector has built up an incredible head of steam since then, with record building consents,” Construction Sector Accord transformation director Dean Kimpton​ said in a statement.

“Our worst problems right now are not enough people and materials to do the job.”

Residential building activity was forecast to increase from $24.5b in 2020 to a peak of $27.8b in 2024.

Non-residential activity was expected to hit $10.3b by 2026, up marginally from its 2019 peak of $10.2b.

Infrastructure activity was forecast to reach $11.2b in 2026, on the back of transport, water and subdivision projects. It fell slightly between 2019 and 2020 to $9.2b.

“As a sector we need to get ahead of the game,” Kimpton said.

“We need to invest in our people and cast a wider, more diverse net on recruiting. We need to up our game on innovation. We need to accept that climate change also means a change in how we build.”

The work pipeline should give the sector confidence about tackling the changes that were needed, he said.

“The work is there. The investment will be worth it.”

The report was based on building and construction forecasting by the Building Research Association of New Zealand (BRANZ), and Pacifecon NZ Ltd data.

The Construction Sector Accord between central government and construction industry players was launched in 2019, to fix systemic construction industry weaknesses and to help make homes more affordable.