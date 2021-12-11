Playing the inflation game - can you beat the price rises?

Rising inflation is no trivial matter for economists or their fellow citizens, but is it possible to soften the blow by avoiding goods that have jumped in price?

The answer at the moment is not really, unless you have a decent amount of disposable income.

Annual inflation hit 4.9 per cent in the September quarter, its highest level in more than a decade. Compared with the previous three months, it was the biggest quarterly jump since 1987 if a rise in GST in 2011 was excluded.

“The people that are most affected by inflation are those that spend on a weekly basis the highest proportion of their income on everyday needs,” said independent economist Benje Patterson​.

“You’re typically most affected if you don’t have a lot of choice in what you're spending your money on, if you’re already really having to be careful with your budget, and you don’t have a lot of discretion in it.”

Price rises had spread into all types of goods and services, making them harder to avoid, Patterson said.

KEVIN STENT/Stuff The price of many items is rising at the checkout.

Of 44 subgroups in the consumers price index in the September quarter, only seven fell, and five were flat. All the rest rose.

There was bad news if you like vegetables and drive, but good news if you smoke and wear clothes.

Vegetable prices rose 19 per cent during the quarter, thanks in part to higher prices for tomatoes, lettuce and broccoli.

Petrol prices also jumped. The weighted average price of a litre of 91 octane petrol was $2.27 over the quarter, up from $2.13 in the June quarter, and $1.86 a year earlier.

Meat, poultry and fish rose 2.9 per cent, while non-alcoholic beverages were up just 0.7 per cent, the smallest price rise in that group. Cigarette and tobacco prices were flat, while alcohol prices rose 0.7 per cent.

Clothing prices were flat, and footwear rose 0.1 per cent.

Rent was up 0.7 per cent, and prices associated with home ownership were up 4.5 per cent, while household energy prices fell 0.2 per cent.

It was a pricey time to buy curtains – household textiles were up 4.4 per cent – but not so bad if you did a bit of DIY, with house and garden tools just 0.6 per cent more expensive.

Hospital services were 2.1 per cent more expensive. Newspapers and books fell 0.4 per cent, in contrast to computing equipment which rose 3.2 per cent.

Most education prices were flat, aside from a 1.8 per cent rise for early childhood education.

Postal services were up 1.2 per cent, but the cost of cellphones and protective cases fell 2.6 per cent.

Debbie Jamieson/Stuff The people most affected by inflation are those who spend the highest proportion of their income on everyday needs, says independent economist Benje Patterson.

The effect on a person depended on the mix of goods and services they consumed, Patterson said.

For example if you had to drive a lot to get to work, and had to fill up the car regularly “you’re disproportionally going to be feeling the increase in petrol prices over recent times”.

It was possible to substitute the quality of something, he said, for example having a coffee and scone at a cafe instead of a three-course meal in a restaurant.

“Likewise when it comes to food, it may be that everything is going up relative to what it usually is, but if you go into the supermarket with more of an open mind as to what you’re going to come home with, and shop for the seasons, you could certainly reduce your expenditure at the supermarket.”

Widespread price rises in unexpected places, for example items that did not rely on global supply chains, were raising alarm bells with economists and the central bank, Patterson said.

The Reserve Bank was putting up interest rates to stop expectations of higher price rises becoming too ingrained, of which there were signs already.

“These price increases are going to continue into next year, but if we can get ahead of things, then the period of price increase will be shorter, and they’ll moderate more quickly,” he said.

Lucy Telfar-Barnard​, research fellow in the Otago University department of public health, said rental price rises were difficult to escape.

“If you go to the supermarket and the thing you want to buy is too expensive that week, then you can look at whether there are other things you could use instead.

“But if your rent comes in, and it’s too expensive, then you don’t really have any choice except to pay it or to move, and that’s quite a major change.

Ross Giblin/Stuff Rental price rises are hard to escape, says Lucy Telfar-Barnard.

“You could move to something that’s cheaper, but that might be further away potentially with more transport costs, so you have to factor that in as well. Or something that’s smaller, or of lower quality.”

People with lower disposable income had a lot less flexibility in their budget, and could not divert money from ‘nice to haves’ to extra rent, because they did not have the luxuries to start off with.

“Those on particularly low incomes, in terms of substitution in the shopping basket at the supermarket, they’re already doing all of those substitutions already.”

She said people struggling to meet the cost of living should check they were getting all the government support they were entitled to, and there were advocates that could help.

ANZ economist Finn Robinson​ said inflation was unavoidable at present.

“It’s everywhere and the way to avoid it is to have your wages adjust quickly, and that’s not really how we’ve done things for a long time.”

Conditions were last like this in the mid to late-2000s, before the global financial crisis, he said, and things were likely to get worse before they get better.

ANZ forecast inflation would peak at just under 6 per cent early next year before improving as global supply chains adjusted and interest rates rose.