Government accused of failing to follow roadmap from welfare expert group

Covid-19 has boosted public support for improving incomes of children and families living in poverty, but the Government is failing to act, according to the Child Poverty Action Group.

The group said on Wednesday that the Government had not fully introduced any of the key recommendations made by the Welfare Expert Advisory Group (WEAG) almost three years ago.

In 2019, WEAG called its package of increases a ‘minimum, immediate first step’. After consulting more than 3000 New Zealanders, the government-appointed experts recommended reform of the welfare system.

“We’re almost three years on from the release of the Welfare Advisory Group’s report and yet still none of their 42 key recommendations have been fully implemented,” said Caitlin Neuwelt-Kearns​, co-author of CPAG’s second annual stocktake of government action on the recommendations.

There had been some “minimal or partial” implementation, she said, but progress was still slow and patchy.

“We’re still not seeing any evidence of true transformation of the welfare system which is what the WEAG was urgently calling for.”

Supplied Covid shows we are all just one or two difficult life events away from financial hardship, says Caitlin Neuwelt-Kearns.

One example was the benefit increases outlined in Budget 2021, she said.

In May 2021, the Government announced a $3.3 billion boost to working-age benefits. All adults on main benefits, for unemployment or disability, received an $20 extra a week from July 2021, and from April 1 2022 families with children will receive another $15 a week.

Other benefits will lift to bring them in line with WEAG recommendations.

“Those benefit increases were a positive step, and we welcome them but despite delayed implementation they’ll be fully rolled out in April 2022 which is over three years since the WEAG reported to Government,” said Neuwelt-Kearns.

“The Government hasn’t wage-adjusted those increases and so according to our calculations when those full increases are implemented, couples with children will be getting between $10 to $14 less per week than the WEAG recommended in wage adjusted terms.”

The Government had not disestablished youth rates of the main benefits as recommended by WEAG, or significantly increased Working for Families tax credits, she said.

“I think there is widespread public support for delivering income adequacy to children and families living in poverty, and I think the Government needs to go further and has support to do so,” said Neuwelt-Kearns.

“I think Covid has really taught us that all of us are just one or two difficult life events away from finding ourselves in financial hardship, and we saw that in response to the Budget 2021 benefit increases, there was significant public support for that and actually across the political spectrum.”

Responding to Covid-19 had taken up significant Government resources, but many families would have had more resilience to withstand the pandemic’s impacts if the WEAG recommendations had been rolled out in a timely manner, she said.

In the last two years there had been a 15 per cent increase in the number of children living in main benefit-receiving households, she said.

“Now nearly one in five children in Aotearoa are living in benefit-receiving households. So we would argue that Covid’s actually created greater impetus for welfare reform as opposed to being any kind of excuse for slow implementation.”

WEAG had pointed out the cost of inaction on welfare report in terms of greater costs to the country in spending on areas such as health and justice.

“They were calling for transformational change, so it’s really on the Government to deliver on that, and we’re calling on them to in particular overhaul the foundations of the welfare system by reviewing the purpose and principles of the Social Security Act by the end of their current term,” she said.

“They’ve talked about doing that by the end of this term, but we’re not seeing that concrete commitment. We need to see that transformational change by the end of this term.”

The group also wanted the Government to use a Working for Families review to deliver income boosts to all families in a timely manner, particularly those in the deepest poverty.

“An overly complex and unsupportive welfare system detracts from the ability of parents and caregivers to be mentally and emotionally present for their children,” said Neuwelt-Kearns.

“At this pace, it could take decades to implement welfare reform as envisioned by WEAG, and such delays are potentially harming children.”