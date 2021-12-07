Sky TV shares jump 17 per cent after profit upgrade, NZX 50 inches up

The New Zealand sharemarket managed a slender gain on Tuesday despite a 1.3 per cent fall in the price of top stock Fisher & Paykel Healthcare.

The benchmark S&P/NZX 50 Index closed up 10.7 points, or 0.09 per cent, at 12,609.8 after a session of quite mixed trading, Hamilton Hindin Greene director Grant Williamson said​.

The standout performer on the day was Sky Television, after its improved profit forecast. Shares in Sky closed up 17.7 per cent at $2.06 each.

“They’ve been doing a lot of cost-cutting, and that’s starting to flow through to the bottom line for them,” Williamson said.

“There’s some long-suffering shareholders in that stock – it’s been on the back foot for a long time. But it’s had a bit of a turnaround now.”

On Tuesday, Sky said it expected to slice between $40 million and $45m off its ongoing operating costs this year. It forecast annual net profit of between $40m and $48m, up from previous guidance of between $17.5m and $27.5m.

RICKY WILSON/Stuff Tuesday's standout performer on the New Zealand stock exchange was Sky Television, after its improved profit forecast.

The upgraded profit forecast was likely to increase speculation that Sky would soon announce a return to paying dividends to shareholders, after they were suspended in 2019.

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare was down 1.3 per cent at $31.86 a share, while a2 Milk was up 1.9 per cent at $5.80, Meridian Energy was up 1.7 per cent at $4.67, and Contact Energy fell 0.1 per cent to $7.86.

Shares in Fletcher Building were down 0.7 per cent at $6.90 following news that the company was expanding into the retirement village business.

The company planned to build 27 single-level villas at Waiata Shores and 48 single-level villas at Red Beach, and a shared lounge, with ongoing maintenance provided by Fletcher Living.

Share-price performance was mixed among the retirement village operators. Ryman Healthcare fell 2.7 per cent to $11.87 a share, Summerset was up 1 per cent at $13.03, Oceania Healthcare was up 1.5 per cent at $1.32, and Arvida fell 0.5 per cent to $1.95.

Casino operator SkyCity Entertainment Group rose 3.3 per cent to $3.12 a share, Mainfreight gained 0.1 per cent to $88.70, Spark fell 0.1 per cent to $4.45, and Auckland International Airport was down 0.3 per cent at $7.73.

Across the Tasman, Australia’s benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index was up 0.9 per cent, or 68.8 points, at 7313.9.

Earlier on Wall Street, the S&P 500 rose 1.2 per cent, or 53.24 points, to 4591.67. Technology companies and banks accounting for a large slice of the gains. The index’s rally also included airlines, cruise lines and other travel-related companies that stand to benefit from the United States economy staying clear of more pandemic-related restrictions.

The blue-chip Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.9 per cent, or 646.95 points, to 35,227.03 and the tech-heavy Nasdaq composite gained 0.9 per cent, or 139.68, to 15,225.15.

Wall Street was encouraged by comments from Dr Anthony Fauci, the White House’s chief medical adviser, who said early indications suggested that the Omicron variant of Covid-19 may be less dangerous than the Delta variant. It will still take a few weeks to learn whether Omicron is more contagious, causes more severe illness or evades immunity.

BuzzFeed fell 11 per cent in its market debut after the digital media company went public through a merger with a special-purpose acquisition company.

The price of bitcoin, which fell sharply on Friday, steadied by late afternoon on Monday, edging up 0.1 per cent to US$48,947, according to Coindesk.

