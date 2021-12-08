Air New Zealand boss says carbon offsets 'don't excite' him. He has eyes on a bigger prize

Air New Zealand and Airbus have signed a memorandum of understanding to research flying zero-emission hydrogen aircraft in New Zealand. (video first published in November)

Air New Zealand chief executive Greg Foran says he doesn’t get excited by carbon offsetting and believes there are more meaningful ways the airline can reduce its carbon footprint, including buying electric aircraft “in the next few years”.

Speaking to the Capa – Centre of Aviation Australia Pacific 2021 Aviation Summit, Foran said carbon offsetting was where the aviation industry’s carbon reduction efforts originally began, but he does not see them as a long term solution to addressing climate change.

“In simple terms, offsets don’t excite me a lot,” Foran said.

His comments came on the same day Air New Zealand revealed in its 2021 Sustainability Report that it was no longer able to find enough carbon credits from permanent native forestry projects in New Zealand to meet demand. New Zealand credits made up half of all its sourced credits.

Now, when a customer chooses to offset their flight related emissions, 100 per cent of their carbon is offset using carbon credits from international projects that comply with international best practice, the report said.

“We have exhausted what we can do in New Zealand in terms of offsetting,” Foran said.

RICKY WILSON/Stuff Air New Zealand chief executive Greg Foran says the problem of Covid-19 pales in comparison to that of climate change.

Just 7 per cent of customers voluntarily offset their flight-related carbon emissions in 2021, largely unchanged from the previous year.

In total, customers chose to offset more 40,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide in 2021, a reduction of more than half of what was offset in 2020, with Covid-19 and reduced flying having a big part to play.

In 2021 the airline produced 1.3 million tonnes of carbon dioxide, compared to 3.2 million in 2020.

The airline has a goal of net zero carbon emissions by 2050 and is part of a group developing a target setting methodology for aviation. The target is aligned to a “well below 2 degrees Celsius” pathway and requires an absolute reduction in carbon emissions, with no provision for carbon offsets.

Supplied Having a fleet of more fuel efficient aircraft, such as its new Dreamliners on order, is another way the airline is aiming to reduce carbon emissions.

Foran said there were three areas it was focusing on: Electric or hydrogen powered aircraft for domestic and short haul travel, sustainable aviation fuel for long haul travel, and running the business as efficiently as possible.

He said he wanted the airline to have purchased an electric aircraft within the next few years and be operating it commercially by the late 2020s.

“We don’t want to be a laggard.

“We’d rather be leading on this.”

The national carrier recently signed a deal with Airbus to explore how zero-emission aircraft could be flown in New Zealand.

Foran said there were another 12 parties Air New Zealand was staying close to and having in depth conversations with.

“That list will come down, we’ll pick a couple and go deeper.

“I’m reasonably confident that over the next few years we will progress on this just being an idea to actually having something that’s operating on one route to begin with and then expand.”

Foran said zero-emission aircraft would replace its Q300 turboprop fleet.

He says the problem of Covid-19 pales in comparison to that of climate change.

“In our view at Air New Zealand it’s the number one serious issue that we are leaning into right now.”