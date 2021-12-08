Fast-tracked consent granted for $280 million Wānaka film studio

An architect's impression of the proposed Silverlight Studios film development, near WÄnaka.

Plans for a massive $280 million film studio complex near Wānaka have been approved under the Government’s fast-tracking process.

An independent panel granted the resource consent on Wednesday, 96 working days after the application was lodged with the Environmental Protection Authority (EPA).

Silverlight Studios Ltd applied for the project under the Covid-19 Recovery (Fast-track Consenting) Act 2020.

The act was introduced last year as a response to the damage the Covid-19 pandemic was having on the economy.

READ MORE:

* Curtain lifts – then falls – on plans for massive Wānaka film studio

* Planning well under way for the South Island's first new film studio

* Wānaka film studio among Central Otago projects fast-tracked under Covid-19 legislation

* Film studios easier to set up after Crown uses quake recovery powers to change rules



Debbie Jamieson/Stuff The film studio will be built on the outskirts of Wānaka.

It blocks the public from the resource consent process to speed up projects that create jobs and stimulate the economy.

It is to be built on 322 hectares of farmland on the Wānaka-Luggate highway, between central Wānaka and Wānaka Airport.

The complex will include an 11ha artificial lake, film school, screening theatre, exhibition centre, and up to 10 sound stages.

It will also have recreations of international film locations, including an Italian village, the canals and bridges of Venice, a generic seaside Hamptons-style village, blocks of New York City and a portion of New York’s Central Park.

The panel granting the application said it was “unique” and made in the context of a shift in global entertainment to streaming and increased demand for content, leading to a worldwide shortage of studio space.

“It will also be New Zealand’s first purpose-built large scale film studio complex.”

The studio site will have production offices, training facilities, cafés, restaurants, tourism, hospitality and conference facilities and specialist film-related retail outlets.

Conditions were put on the resource consent limiting building size, noise, traffic, and light.

Stuff Efforts are being made to diversify Queenstown's economy post Covid-19. (First published July 9, 2020)

A decision on a separate application to provide on-site accommodation for cast and crew is due in the new year.

Silverlight Studios says the project could deliver gross domestic product impacts of $1.7 billion to New Zealand, including $969m to the Queenstown Lakes economy.

It could create 4134 jobs in its first year and between 1701 and 1995 jobs annually up until year 11, it says.

The directors of Silverlight Studios Ltd are Mike Wallis, Ra Vincent and Jonathan Harding, all of whom have links to the film industry.

Marion van Dijk/Stuff Oscar-nominee Ra Vincent is one of three men behind a plan to build a film studio near WÄnaka.

The studio would be built over 10 years and designed to have “an inclusive approach, inviting New Zealanders and international tourists into the magic of movie-making”.

The application stated that overall site preparation and bulk earthworks were projected for late 2022 with further bulk earthworks and preparation of the artificial lake planned for April or May 2023.

Construction of some sound stages and related buildings was proposed for July or August that year, with construction of the Italian village and the seaside village planned for later in 2023.