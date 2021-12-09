Smokefree 2025 plan is '100 per cent theory' and will destroy dairies, owners' group says

A ban on young people buying tobacco and a sharp reduction in the number of shops able to sell it will destroy the livelihoods of dairy owners, says a group representing the small businesses.

People aged under 14 when the Smokefree 2025 action plan comes into effect will never be able to buy tobacco, and the number of retailers able to sell tobacco will fall to about 500 from 8000 at present, Associate Health Minister Dr Ayesha Verrall​ said on Thursday.

Dairy owners will not be compensated for a loss of income.

Dairy and Business Owners Group chairman Sunny Kaushal​ said dairy owners wanted to be part of the solution, but the Government had not listened to them.

READ MORE:

* New Zealand's goal of being smokefree by 2025 unlikely to be met

* Health advocates send minister outsized open letter to encourage action on smokefree plan

* Government to ban tobacco sales to young people for their lifetime in first-ever 'smokefree generation'



“We all want a smokefree New Zealand, but destroying dairies and lives and families in the process is not the way. That would happen,” he said.

“The dairies today do depend on cigarette sales to some extent because they are linked with a lot of what we sell.

DAVID WHITE/STUFF Sunny Kaushal says the Government’s Smokefree 2025 plan will destroy dairies.

“The good news is that with vaping taking off, this ratio is gradually falling – so much so that some dairies no longer sell cigarettes.”

He was sceptical that the Government would be able to wipe out smoking in New Zealand through its plan.

“This is all 100 per cent theory and zero substance. I know of no dairy owner who has been spoken to or agreed as to the sales figures. These academics have guessed at the value of sales.”

Prohibition had not worked elsewhere, he said.

“There’s going to be a crime wave. Gangs and criminals will fill the gap with ciggie houses alongside tinnie houses.”

Stuff has previously reported that Auckland dairies were selling cut-price cigarettes imported and distributed by gangs as part of a vast and growing tobacco black market.

Four years was not long enough for businesses to adjust, Kaushal said. He wanted 2025 to be treated as a time to review progress, not an end point.

Verrall said there had been progress, but more needed to be done to stop young people from taking up smoking in the first place and to make it less addictive and appealing.

Countdown’s general manager of safety, Kiri Hannifin​, said the supermarket operator supported the goal of a smokefree Aotearoa by 2025 and Thursday’s announcement would help achieve that.

“Across our stores, we are continuing to see sales of tobacco and cigarettes decrease each year as less Kiwis choose to smoke,” Hannifin said.

“We take our responsibilities as a retailer of tobacco products seriously and will be looking at how we can positively support New Zealand towards its smokefree future.”

Amendments to existing legislation were expected to be passed next year.

Smoking was the leading cause of preventable death in New Zealand and caused one in four cancers.

New Zealand Association of Convenience Stores executive director Dave Hooker​ said the Government’s Smokefree proposals would potentially punish smokers, hurt small business, and drive black market trade.

The group supported parts of the plan, such as expanding Māori leadership and decision-making, and increasing smoking cessation services.

However, it objected to attempts to make it easier to quit and harder to become addicted to tobacco. Reduced nicotine products had the potential to increase smoking volumes and fuel the black market, he said in a statement.

The group also disagreed with making it harder to buy tobacco products.

Slashing the number of retailers able to sell tobacco would be devastating to thousands of retail fuel and convenience group stores, Hooker said.

“These are mainly independent New Zealand family businesses that are well organised, exceptionally compliant and have been selling tobacco responsibly for decades.”

The group, and the dairies association, wanted to be able to sell a wider range of flavoured vaping products again. Since August, dairies and service stations have been limited to three flavours – mint, menthol or tobacco.