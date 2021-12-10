NZ an expensive place to get infrastructure resource consents, report finds

New Zealand is an expensive place for infrastructure projects to get resource consents, which currently have a $1.29 billion a year price tag, according to a report on Friday.

Growth in consultants and legal fees were driving consenting costs up by $500 million a year, according to the report for the New Zealand Infrastructure Commission/Te Waihanga. Those two areas accounted for 70 per cent of all consenting expenditure, commission chief executive Ross Copland​ said.

The report by Sapere Research Group analysed a sample of 186 projects, and firms were unanimous that consenting had become more complex in the past decade.

“To see annual consent costs escalating by half a billion dollars since 2014 is evidence of the ‘arms race’ of experts we have seen unfolding - with council planners demanding that infrastructure providers pay for as many expert reports, peer reviews and independent studies as they deem necessary,” he said.

“Worst of all, the system disproportionately penalises smaller communities and projects. For projects under $1m, the cost of consents is approximately three times the proportion paid by bigger projects, and that simply isn’t fair.

“It means the intersection safety upgrade at the end of your street, or the upgraded electrical transformer required to future-proof your neighbourhood for electric vehicle chargers costs a lot more than it should.”

Regulatory approval costs in New Zealand appeared to be at the upper end internationally, according to the report.

Costs depended on the project and the sector, but a typical New Zealand infrastructure project required a firm to spend an average of 5.5 per cent of its budget on seeking a resource consent.

That appeared to be more than in other countries. The cost of an Environmental Impact Assessment in the United Kingdom and European Union (EU) varied from 0.1 per cent to 5 per cent of total project costs.

In terms of ‘pre-construction’ costs, New Zealand was also expensive, at a typical 10 per cent of project costs compared with 5 per cent to 10 per cent in Australia, 3 per cent to 5 per cent in North America, 3 per cent to 5 per cent for road in the EU and 5 per cent to 10 per cent for EU energy projects.

In New Zealand, a project worth less than $200,000 saw consenting average 16 per cent of the total cost.

A bigger spend did not mean a faster result, with the time taken to get a consent decision nearly doubling within five years, according to the report.

“Slow decision-making increases risk to infrastructure providers which tends to increase project financing costs, prevents contracts being awarded to contractors, delays the procurement of critical materials with long lead times and acts as a barrier to new market entrants looking to invest and build infrastructure in New Zealand,” Copland said.

“The old adage ‘time is money’ holds true for infrastructure projects, unfortunately we have a planning system that has little respect for time or money.”

The report had provided data to support the anecdotal evidence about problems. It had been used in developing the commission’s draft New Zealand Infrastructure strategy.

“There are low hanging fruit everywhere we look if we’re prepared to challenge the status quo; we relitigate the same effects and regurgitate the same consent conditions rather than adopting agreed national standards for infrastructure.

“It's important that these reforms deliver the cost and time efficiencies of the magnitude needed,” he said.