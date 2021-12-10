The vaccine pass age requirement many are getting wrong, including councils and the Government

Here are some things you need to know about the vaccine pass.

Sarah Kirke’s son isn’t old enough to be fully vaccinated, but he’s still getting turned away from businesses for not being able to produce a Covid-19 vaccination certificate.

Her son falls into an age bracket of New Zealanders who have found themselves in a traffic light grey area.

Since the traffic light system was introduced a week ago, My Vaccine Passes have become necessary to enter premises which require them, unless the visitor is under 12 years and three months old.

However, there is widespread misinformation about the age limit with business, council and even the Covid-19 Response Minister and the Government’s official Covid-19 website getting it wrong.

Kirke said her son, who turned 12 on November 27, was refused entry to two Auckland hairdressers because they were not serving customers over 12 who did not have a vaccine pass.

Kirke said her son had his first vaccination shot the other day, but it would be another six weeks before his second.

WARWICK SMITH/Stuff Children under 12 years and three months old are not required to show a My Vaccine Pass.

Children under 12 are not yet able to be vaccinated against Covid-19.

She said she was so confused about why her son was being turned away from places that she contacted her local MP Simeon Brown, who confirmed to her that legislation states CVCs (Covid-19 Vaccination Certificates) are not required for anyone under 12 years and three months.

Kirke said with a visit to Wellington planned she checked Te Papa's website which said vaccine passes were required for anyone 12 or older.

She phoned up to clarify and, after speaking to a staff member, the museum confirmed anyone under 12 years three months would be let in without a vaccine pass and changed its website to reflect that, she said.

“I don't want to go through this every time I go somewhere,” Kirke said.

“Why does everybody think it's 12 when it's not? Maybe it's just easier for them to say 12 than it is to 12 and three months, but that affects people.”

She said she had not been venturing out because she did not want to get into arguments with people about the age limit and have to pull out her phone to show them the legislation.

“Businesses have had to put up with so much. I don't want to come across as being difficult.”

She said communication from the Government on the issue had been poor.

“I'm frustrated with the Government, not with businesses.”

The Government also had confusing messaging on its Covid19.govt website about the age for showing a vaccine pass for crossing the Auckland border.

“Crossing the border for us is very confusing.”

The website initially said children under 12 did not need to get tested to travel out of Auckland.

Supplied Auckland War Memorial Museum says despite its website saying visitors over 12 years old need to show a vaccine pass, front of house staff are aware that it is actually 12 years and three months.

But when Stuff asked about the age limit, a spokeswoman for the DPMC confirmed children aged under 12 years and three months did not need to be tested or present a My Vaccine Pass when travelling out of Auckland, and the website had been updated to make this clear.

Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said in a press release from November 12-year-olds and over can access a My Vaccine Pass. His office did not respond to Stuff’s questions.

Auckland Council’s economic development agency Auckland Unlimited incorrectly says children under 12 years and 2 months did not need to show a vaccine pass and visitors 12 years and older needed to show a vaccine pass to enter its offices. Auckland Zoo and Auckland Museum also say 12 years plus need vaccine certificates.

A spokesman for Auckland Unlimited said the error was being corrected.

A spokeswoman for the museum said front of house staff who were scanning vaccine certificates were aware there was a three-month period from turning 12 years old to being fully vaccinated, and worked through it on a case by case basis.

DAVID UNWIN/Stuff Vaccine passes are not available to children under 12 years and three months old.

Event Cinemas’ website had said all customers 12 years and over must present a vaccine pass.

A spokesman said it had been made aware of the issue and was updating the website to reflect the requirement.

South Wairarapa District Council’s website said anyone over the age of 12 must show a vaccine pass.

A council spokeswoman said it would update its website to make it clear children did not need to show proof of vaccination until they were 12 years and three months.

“We’ll make this clearer on our website. Thank you for bringing it to our attention,” the spokeswoman said.

Librarians and lifeguards had been briefed on this issue, she said.

“The council is unaware of any 12-year-olds having trouble accessing our facilities but the last thing we want is for a 12-year-old who falls into this category to be turned away from a pool or library.”

Air New Zealand initially said children over 12 years old would need to show a vaccine pass to board domestic flights but recently updated its wording to 12 years and three months.

Hair and Barber New Zealand chair Niq James said the association stated only customers over 12 years and three months must produce a My Vaccine Pass.

“But just like many with many other releases by government they often cause more confusion than clarity.”

It was advising members not to contact the Ministry of Business Innovation and Employment with questions about the new framework as it was often giving out incorrect information.

“People will often look for information that will support their preferred option of doing less work to comply.”