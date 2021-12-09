NZX 50 slips as investors eat into Wednesday's gains

The New Zealand sharemarket shed 0.75 per cent on Thursday, giving up some of its gains after Wall Street’s unimpressive close.

The benchmark S&P/NZX 50 Index fell 96.4 points to 12,771.8, following a 2 per cent surge on Wednesday. The index has declined 4.4 per cent since the start of the year, compared with a 25 per cent gain for Wall Street’s S&P 500 Index over the same period.

Hamilton Hindin Green investment adviser Grant Davies​ said there had been some positive company news during the day, but that was not enough to alter the negative course of the market.

“We had a really good close to yesterday’s trading which dragged the market up, [and] we're giving that back today,” he said. “It’s mainly red across the board.”

Top stock Fisher & Paykel Healthcare fell 2.7 per cent to $32.10 a share.

Outside the top 10 stocks, Sky Television’s share price rose 1.7 per cent to a fresh three-year high of $2.40, making big strides after Tuesday’s earnings upgrade.

Auckland International Airport was up 0.3 per cent at $7.84 a share, Spark was down 1.9 per cent at $4.43, Mainfreight rose 1.5 per cent to $90.80, and Contact Energy fell 0.5 per cent to $7.81.

Shares in Ebos Group, the largest distributor of healthcare products in New Zealand and Australia, were on a trading halt until Friday while it raised capital for the A$1.2 billion (NZ$1.3 billion) purchase of a healthcare company.

Ebos said it was buying LifeHealthcare’s Australian and New Zealand subsidiaries and 51 per cent of its Asian subsidiary Transmedic. It will sell as much as $105 million worth of shares to existing shareholders, and about $674m of shares in a placement at $34.50 per share, a 5 per cent discount to its closing price on Wednesday.

“Ebos is raising capital at a reasonably good price from a company perspective. It’s a good quality New Zealand company looking to grow overseas,” Davies said.

The Fonterra Shareholders’ Fund rose 2.7 per cent to $3.70 after Fonterra’s farmer suppliers voted in support of changes to make it easier to join the co-operative, while maintaining farmer ownership amid falling milk supply.

At Fonterra’s annual meeting in Invercargill on Thursday, chief executive Miles Hurrell told farmers that New Zealand’s grass-fed farming model made the country’s milk the most valuable in the world.

The co-operative has flagged that it expects milk volumes to flatline or decline over the next decade, with constrained supply and continued demand expected to push up prices.

Across the Tasman, Australia’s benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index was almost flat in late afternoon trading, down just 2.5 points at 7402.9.

Earlier on Wall Street, the main indexes weathered a bout of choppy trading on Wednesday (US time) to close higher for the third day in a row.

The S&P 500 rose 0.3 per cent, or 14.46 points, to 4701.21. The blue-chip Dow Jones Industrial Average bounced back from an early drop to eke out a 0.1 per cent gain, up 35.32 points to 35,754.75.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq composite rose 0.6 per cent, or 100.07 points, to end at 15,786.99.

The Federal Reserve is scheduled to hold a two-day meeting of policymakers next week that could offer an update on the US central bank’s plans to tackle inflation.

– with AP