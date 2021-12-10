NZX50 inches higher despite negative turn on Wall Street, THL jumps 5.9%

The New Zealand sharemarket reversed much of Thursdays' decline with a 0.6 per cent gain to end the week.

The benchmark S&P/NZX50 Index closed up 77.8 points at 12,849.68, following a 0.75 per cent decline on Thursday.

“It’s just going to get quieter and potentially more volatile due to a lack of liquidity, leading up to Christmas,” said Stephen Bennie​ of Castle Point Funds.

“There’s a lot of fatigued market participants with 2021 coming to a close.”

Top stock Fisher & Paykel Healthcare was up 0.3 per cent at $32.30, Spark rose 2.7 per cent to $4.55, and Ryman Healthcare rose 1.2 per cent to $12.23.

Auckland Airport fell 1.5 per cent to $7.72, Contact Energy was down 1.1 per cent at $7.72, and Meridian Energy fell 1.6 per cent to $4.72

“The big news of the day was the THL deal,” said Bennie.

Campervan company Tourism Holdings said on Friday it planned to merge with Australian counterpart Apollo Tourism and Leisure. THL would own 75 per cent of the merged company, with Apollo shareholders holding the remaining 25 per cent.

Shares in THL jumped 5.9 per cent to $3.02, their highest close since January 2020.

“They’ve done similar consolidation in the past, back in 2012, which worked really well for them,” said Bennie.

The Covid-19 pandemic had been tough on campervan rental companies which relied on international tourists for most of their business.

Combining the two businesses aimed to enable them to reduce their fleets, pay down debt and operate more efficiently together.

Medical and petcare business Ebos was up 5.4 per cent at $38.50, resuming trading after the shares were placed in a halt on Thursday as the company raised capital to help fund a A$1.2 billion (NZ$1.3 billion) purchase.

Ebos raised about $674 million, at $34.50 a share, towards the purchase of LifeHealthcare’s Australian and New Zealand subsidiaries and 51 per cent of its Asian subsidiary Transmedic.

Across the Tasman, Australia’s benchmark S&P/ASX200 Index fell 27 points, or 0.3 per cent, to 7356.7.

Earlier on Wall Street, the benchmark S&P 500 index fell 0.7 per cent to 4667.45 after three days of gains.

The blue chip Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped less than one point to 35,754.69, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.7 per cent to 15,517.37.

The S&P 500 had gained 3.6 per cent over the previous three days after the chief White House medical adviser said the omicron variant might not be as dangerous as the earlier delta. That eased fears of more restrictions on travel and business.

Investors were looking ahead to United States consumer price data for November. Fed officials, due to meet next week, said earlier they were ready to take action if needed to cool US inflation, which hit a 30-year high in October.

- With AP