Support is key to women's success, as ANZ chief economist found out

ANZ chief economist Sharon Zollner convinced herself she was not a serious candidate when applying.

Despite her confidence and accomplishments, Sharon Zollner​​ would not have applied for the chief economist job at ANZ in 2017 without encouragement.

Zollner, who had previously worked at the Reserve Bank and Norway’s central bank, was working part-time at ANZ having had two children and felt her life was in perfect balance. When the job came up, her first thought was “oh no”, she said, fearing it would upset her comfortable existence.

After telling everyone she was not applying, and indeed not applying, she was persuaded to change her mind after talking to colleagues, including now-chief executive Antonia Watson who was head of retail and business banking, and with the support of her husband.

Zollner’s experience echoed research recently released by ANZ into what helps women succeed, and what holds them back. Without encouragement and support, women are less likely to put their hand up.

“I did need someone to tell me they thought I’d be really good at it, absolutely,” she said.

Zollner knew she could do the job if she put her mind to it, but did not feel ready for an all-encompassing role with lots of time away from her family.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Zollner​​ says she would not have applied for the chief economist job at ANZ in 2017 without encouragement.

“So I guess the fear wasn’t that I couldn’t do the job, but that I would do real damage making sure I did it well. Real damage to the rest of my life, my life-work balance and my relationships, and particularly in my relationship with my children.”

She was persuaded by Watson, and then-head of institutional banking Paul Goodwin, that the world was changing, and the job did not have to involve lots of time schmoozing outside of normal working hours.

The turning point was when her husband leapt at the chance to take on more of the hands-on parenting. But then she convinced herself she was not actually a serious candidate. She knew it was ANZ policy to include a woman among job applicants, so she thought she would just give it a go for the experience.

She threw her hat in the ring and, of course, got the job.

“It wouldn’t be an exaggeration to say I went into panic mode,” she said. But by then it was in the news, and it was too late to change her mind.

“So I basically didn’t sleep for about a week, downloaded the Calm app, and then just thought, my God, well the die is cast now, so it’s up to you now what you make of it. And so I threw myself into it and never looked back.”

The experience taught her not to be so scared of leaping in with both feet.

There was some travel before Covid-19 came along. There was guilt, but more about having such a good time overseas rather than about her children being absolutely fine, she said.

There was imposter syndrome for the first year, but not crushingly so. And there was fear, but that also had its place.

“I never want to become overconfident in this job. I think it’s quite easy to do because people ask my opinions on all sorts of things and well, some of them I don’t know much more than the next person at the BBQ, but my opinions end up in the paper,” she said.

“I do think there’s a responsibility in this job to acknowledge when you don’t know, and that’s not always an easy thing to do.”

One change that made life much easier for women was the normalisation of meeting customers and clients during regular work hours, rather than going out drinking until the small hours.

“Of course, there’s travel and all that sort of stuff, that inevitably intrudes outside of regular working hours, and that’s totally fair enough. But that week to week expectation that you will give up a few evenings, that’s just not part of the role, which just makes it much easier for someone with kids to do.”

‘You can do it, you’ll succeed’

Watson said there was still work to do to ensure that women felt empowered and had more options, for example not being limited to choosing between career or family.

Three key things holding women back were lack of confidence, fear of judgment, and fear of failure, according to the bank’s report. Women were more likely than men to feel self-doubt in work, social settings and schooling.

The research showed women needed support and a bit of a push, whether it was from family or colleagues, she said.

Supplied There is still work to do to empower women and make them feel they have more options, says Antonia Watson, ANZ New Zealand chief executive.

“And I think that there’s hard work, but there’s also someone behind you saying, ‘and you can do it, and you’re great at this, and you’ll succeed’.”

Speaking during a Trans-Tasman Business Circle webinar earlier in December, Watson said New Zealand business leaders, male and female, did understand the importance of championing women.

Men had an equally important part to play in helping women win, she said. However, in the research canvassing people across the country, 66 per cent of men felt women had equal opportunities, while just 44 per cent of women agreed.

Solutions to help women succeed included paying women equally for similar work, training women to accelerate their development, and celebrating female successes in a public and formal way, the report found.

Positive workplace policies, helping women return to the workforce with programmes such as “returnships”, and having role models, were also key.

“If you can see it, you can be it, it’s a simple but really powerful concept, and it’s become a mantra for how I lead my team. We’re all privileged to have incredible templates of female-driven success in our country,” Watson said.

Since taking on the role of chief executive, Watson had created a senior role within ANZ for implementing the bank’s Te Ao Māori strategy, with the appointment in June of Karleen Everitt, and a role focusing on equity, diversity and inclusion.

The executive team and board at ANZ New Zealand were gender equal, but the number of women in leadership positions across the bank was still less than 40 per cent.

“We need to change that. The numbers are single figure for Māori and Pasifika which is shameful for a New Zealand company. We’re going to have to hold ourselves to account for improving those numbers.”