Covid-19: Ministry of Health assessing border settings in light of Omicron

Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield speaks to Stuff political editor Luke Malpass on New Zealand's first case of the Omicron variant.

New Zealand’s border settings, including a 72-hour pre-departure testing requirement, are being assessed in light of the emergence of the Covid-19 variant Omicron, the Ministry of Health says.

On Thursday, New Zealand’s first case of the highly contagious Omicron variant was detected, having arrived in the country from Germany, via Dubai. On Friday three more cases were reported.

A Ministry of Health spokesman said public health officials were undertaking regular public health risk assessments to review international evidence and findings, and make recommendations to adjust New Zealand’s border settings where necessary.

John Anthony/Stuff On Friday there were 82 close contacts of New Zealand’s first case of the Omicron variant, most of whom are in managed isolation in Christchurch.

Currently, before boarding a flight to New Zealand travellers must have both a Covid-19 test sample taken and result returned within 72 hours of the scheduled departure time of their first international departure.

The ministry spokesman said the requirement for pre-departure testing helped reduce the initial number of people travelling to New Zealand with Covid-19 and was one of our first lines of defence.

Because pre-departure testing did not guarantee a person did not have Covid-19 or contract Covid-19 in transit, all international arrivals were required to isolate in a managed isolation facility (MIQ) for seven days with tests on days zero or one, day three and day five or six, he said.

One Health Aotearoa co-director professor Nigel French said Omicron represented “a big threat” to New Zealand given the low level of natural Covid-19 immunity within the population and the small number of booster shots given.

He said a review of not just pre-departure testing requirements, but all border settings needed to be made.

That included duration of MIQ stays and bringing forward the booster programme and making it more widely available as soon as possible, he said.

A shorter testing requirement would likely catch more people that were incubating the virus, he said.

"By shortening that interval you're more likely to pick up people that are incubating it and therefore less likely to have false negatives of people turning up at the border after travel.”

But the downside of that was the logistics of getting a test in time, which was already difficult enough, he said.

“Given the importance of what we're facing I think it's definitely worth looking at this as hard as possible to try and make sure we do the right thing and that it's guided by the best scientific information that's available.”

Rather than following what overseas jurisdictions were doing the Government and Ministry of Health should look at the science that's most relevant to New Zealand’s situation, which was something the ministry had generally been quite good at, he said.

“It's really looking at the evidence, the information and deciding what's most appropriate for our setting.”

John Anthony/Stuff New Zealand currently has a 72-hour testing requirement for overseas arrivals.

John Mackay, technical director at PCR testing lab Dnature, said other countries were implementing shorter pre-departure testing windows for arrivals.

In early December the United States Centres for Disease Control and Prevention changed its international arrivals pre-departure testing requirements to one day for anyone two years of age or older.

Mackay said Omicron looked to infect throats much better than even Delta did, which may have a testing advantage, in that rapid antigen tests may be more sensitive in detecting Omicron.

The issue with a shorter testing window was the current testing ability, he said.

New Zealand needed to implement saliva PCR testing in the community, like private businesses were doing as well as some ports, he said.

This technology could also be implemented on long-haul flights, he said.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Board of Airline Representatives executive director Justin Tighe-Umbers said it would support a 48-hour pre-departure testing requirement.

Board of Airline Representatives executive director Justin Tighe-Umbers said it would support a 48-hour pre-departure testing requirement for inbound travellers, which was found in many other overseas jurisdictions.

But a 24-hour requirement became impractical for travellers, as test providers often could not guarantee providing results in those time frames, he said.

This could result in travellers not being able to board their flight because they had not had a result returned in time.