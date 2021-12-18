Top NZ restaurant Hiakai cuts back to two nights a week amid staff shortages

Chef Monique Fiso’s Wellington restaurant Hiakai was named the best indigenous food experience in the world by Lonely Planet.

One of New Zealand’s top restaurants, Wellington’s Hiakai, will temporarily cut back to two nights a week after struggling to find trained staff.

Hiakai, which means "hungry" in te reo Māori, was named the best indigenous food experience in the world by Lonely Planet, and recommendations by Time and Forbes magazines sit alongside its New Zealand awards.

The restaurant, owned and operated by celebrated chef Monique Fiso​, told customers on Friday about the challenges it was facing.

“Due to the ongoing difficulties we have faced as a small, independent and 100% Kiwi owned business, we have decided to make a few significant changes to protect the team we do have,” it said in a newsletter.

READ MORE:

* Familiar names vye for 2021 Ockham New Zealand Book Awards

* Monique Fiso on creating a cookbook that is more than a cookbook

* Coronavirus: After 8 weeks of lost bookings, can top restaurant Hiakai come back?



Hiakai closes for summer on Sunday, and will operate with reduced hours when it reopens on January 21.

“We are reducing the nights we are open for service from four nights a week to two nights a week (Fridays and Saturdays). We are also not offering any seatings at the Chef’s counter.”

Hiakai was rescheduling reservations that had been cancelled during Covid lockdowns, so it had no availability for tables of two for a limited period.

“But don’t get us wrong, we absolutely love what we do, and we hope to be operating at full capacity in the near future.

“We thank you in advance for your understanding.”

The industry was going through its most severe skilled labour shortage in decades, the restaurant said.

“Hospitality, like all industries and businesses that deal with genuine human interaction and connection have been greatly affected by the last eighteen months.

“We have an incredible team but we have struggled to find other qualified and experienced people to join us.”

Restaurants around the country have been forced to close during lockdowns, adapt to new ways of operating under Covid-19 restrictions, and try to find staff after border closures cut off a significant stream of overseas labour.

Fiso’s book, Hiakai: Modern Māori Cuisine, won an award at the 2021 Ockham New Zealand Book Awards. She and her restaurant have also featured on Netflix.