Covid-19 commentators make employment claim against University of Auckland

Dr Siouxsie Wiles, a microbiologist from the University of Auckland, has consistently provided Kiwis with information, breakthroughs and assurances throughout the pandemic. Here’s what she knows about the virus and why it spread across the globe so quickly.

High profile academics and Covid-19 commentators Shaun Hendy and Siouxsie Wiles say harassment towards them is escalating, and their employer the University of Auckland has not done enough to ensure their safety.

A recently released Employment Relations Authority determination says Hendy and Wiles brought separate but similar claims against the Vice-Chancellor of the University of Auckland.

Hendy and Wiles allege ongoing unjustified disadvantages at work arising from the university’s failure to appropriately address their safety concerns.

They also allege their employer has breached their academic staff collective agreement and good faith requirements including, among other things, responsive communication.

READ MORE:

* Covid-19: Why are case numbers still going up despite lockdowns and vaccine rates?

* Covid-19: Don’t let our scientists be silenced



The university denies unjustifiably disadvantaging them or breaching the collective agreement or its statutory obligations. It says it has also acted in good faith towards the applicants.

Hendy is a professor of physics at the University of Auckland and is a researcher for Te Pūnaha Matatini.

RICKY WILSON/Stuff Siouxsie Wiles was named the Kiwibank New Zealander of the Year 2021.

Wiles is an associate professor of medical science at the University of Auckland and is a researcher for TPM, TECfunded Centre of Research Excellence, hosted by the university.

They say they are expected to provide public commentary as part of their jobs, and that this has become particularly relevant during the pandemic, because their experience is relevant to serious matters of public health and safety, the determination says.

The university says they are not “expected” or required to provide public commentary on Covid-19 as part of their employment.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Modelling by the University of Auckland professor Shaun Hendy has been used by the Government to help its Covid-19 response.

From April 2020 the applicants have raised concern, provided information and requested assistance from their employer to protect them from being targeted for serious harassment by certain sectors of the public who dislike or disapprove of their commentary around Covid-19, the determination says.

They claim the respondent has either responded inadequately or not at all to their health and safety concerns and that it has failed to put in place robust protective measures to address their safety concerns, it says.

Harassment has included targeting via email, on social media and video sharing platforms, in person confrontations and threats of physical confrontations.

Wiles has been the subject of doxing with an associated threat to physically confront her at her home while Hendy has been physically confronted in his office on campus by an individual who threatened to “see him soon”.

Doxing is a type of online harassment that involves uncovering personal information about someone and exposing it publicly.

“The applicants have suffered vitriolic, unpleasant, and deeply personalised threats and harassment that has had a detrimental impact on them in terms of their physical safety and from a psychological, mental health and wellbeing perspective,” the determination says.

The level of harassment they are facing is continuing and has been getting worse and “more extreme” in nature, it says.

They claim the university has failed to take proactive action to protect them from this abuse and harassment and that it has failed to take all reasonable steps to provide a safe working environment, it says.

Although some steps have been taken, Hendy and Wiles say these are “purely reactionary and inadequate”.

The university says it has appropriately responded to the applicants’ concerns, and it has acted in accordance with its contractual and statutory obligations, including considering “reasonably practicable” steps to ensure the applicants’ health and safety at work.

However, the university claims much of public commentary has been undertaken in their private capacity, in breach of its Outside Activities Policy.

Letters sent to Hendy and Wiles from the university in August urged them to keep their public commentary to a minimum and suggested they take paid leave to enable them “to minimise any social media comments at present”.

The university denies instructing them to keep their public commentary on Covid-19 related matters to a minimum. It says it merely advised that doing so is an option they may want to consider as a way to minimise risks to their own health and safety.

Hendy and Wiles do not believe that it is reasonably practicable for them to limit their public commentary on Covid-19. They say such commentary is a key element of their academic roles and they have been asked by the university and the Prime Minister’s Office to provide such commentary, it says.

The pair have not experienced harassment like what they have received since they began publicly commenting about the pandemic, and they say the harassment they are receiving has worsened since anti-lockdown and anti-vaccination protests have ramped up, and note that activists have become more emboldened over time, the determination says.

They reject the respondent’s suggestion that the harassment and personalised targeted abuse they are experiencing arises from “outside activities”, it says.

Hendy and Wiles want the Employment Court to resolve the parties’ divergent views about how their respective obligations under the Education and Training Act and the Health and Safety at Work Act affect the way the safety risks associated with their public commentary on Covid-19 matters should be addressed, so there is certainty about that as soon as possible.

“They believe the issues at the heart of their claims are an issue for all academics – namely, what is the scope of academics’ ability to comment publicly on matters within their expertise for which they might receive harassment, and how do the parties’ obligations under the Health and Safety at Work Act affect that?”

The university opposed the removal to the Employment Court.

The Authority says the attempted silencing of experts who are speaking out on matters of national importance by targeting them with harassment, threats and escalating abuse affects the public generally, not just those in employment relationships so the outcome of these matters will be of wider application than just applying to these applicants or other academics.

The Authority was satisfied that the applicants’ matters involved an important question of law from an overall public interest perspective, from the perspective of these applicants and other academics, and for others in employment relationships where their work related public communications (such as journalists and the media) attract harassment and abuse at a level that creates a potential risk of harm to those employees.

The Authority was satisfied that the grounds for removal of the matter to the Employment Court has been established.