Chocolate melts on the shelves as Taumarunui swelters in summer heat

Cadbury chocolate blocks melt in the heat at a temporary New World in Taumarunui.

Blocks of chocolate were no match for the heat in the central North Island town of Taumarunui, with a photo showing them melting on the shelves.

Taumarunui has seen temperatures of 30C or higher since the start of 2022, with another 30C day forecast by MetService on Thursday.

The Cadbury blocks could be seen melting at a pop-up New World supermarket in the town, which appeared to be suffering due to a lack of air conditioning.

The increasingly prostrate chocolate bars were likened to a surrealist painting by Salvador Dali, The Persistence of Memory, which shows watch faces melting.

One Reddit user said the store just had a few fans and had been “insanely hot”.

Cadbury developed a heat-resistant chocolate bar 10 years ago, which wouldn’t melt in temperatures up to 40C, but that didn't appear to be on the shelves in Taumarunui.

The supermarket relocated to a sports centre in October while the old store was being upgraded after 55 years. The revamped supermarket will reopen in late 2022.

The 33.1C recorded in Taumarunui on Tuesday was the town’s second-warmest temperature since its records began in 2007, MetService said.