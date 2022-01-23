Overseas travel costs expected to soar as Covid-19 pandemic changes the game

Cook Islands travel bubble reopens after months of restrictions, due to New Zealand's Delta outbreak of Covid-19.

Overseas travel is expected to become more expensive when the New Zealand border reopens because of increases in existing costs and the arrival of new ones, experts say.

With the Government's border reopening plan delayed until the end of February, there is still a big question mark around when border restrictions will be relaxed.

In November, the Government announced a phased reopening that would have allowed vaccinated arrivals to skip MIQ and self-isolate for a week on their return to New Zealand. But the emergence of the Omicron variant meant the Government changed those plans just before Christmas.

At the time Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said the Government aimed to allow vaccinated New Zealanders from all countries to skip MIQ from late February.

Then, on Wednesday Hipkins said there was “no question” the Government was moving to a self-isolation model, but could not provide a timeframe, saying officials had to consider how Omicron could change border arrangements.

Board of Airline Representative executive director Justin Tighe-Umbers​ says the Government needs to let airlines know when borders will open no later than mid-February because this is when they lock in their schedules for next summer.

KIRK HARGREAVES/Stuff Airfares on the Tasman are expected to be competitive, but long haul travel is expected to become more expensive.

“Any later than that and many airlines will put their planes on overseas routes where they can be filled,” Tighe-Umbers says.

Tighe-Umbers says the days of excess capacity and price wars for international flights from New Zealand are gone for now.

The return of cheap international airfares hinges on airlines being able to fill their aircraft, he says.

“Until our border settings catch up with the rest of the world and allow quarantine-free entry for vaccinated travellers, business and leisure passenger volumes will remain low, and airfares will remain higher than normal.”

He says there are a lot of headwinds for airlines at the moment, and the overall cost of operating flights is going up, driven by the price of jet fuel increasing by more than 80 per cent over the past year alone.

In New Zealand, border charges are priced into airfares, and with fewer than 10 per cent of normal international passengers, charges per passenger are rising significantly, he says.

Visitors to New Zealand also have to pay an international visitor levy of $35 per passenger.

Tighe-Umbers says airlines are concerned the Government is considering raising the levy, “which couldn’t come at a worse time”.

Travellers also face new costs associated with travel such as pre-departure tests and Covid-19 insurance premiums, he says.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Board of Airline Representatives executive director Justin Tighe-Umbers says airlines are creative when it comes to keeping airfares down, and “intensely competitive”, so people can expect some good deals to entice travellers back when borders reopen.

Independent economist Benje Patterson says when international travel to and from New Zealand resumes there may initially be some steep discounting from airlines to encourage people to fly again.

The biggest discounting is likely to be on routes where capacity can ramp up quickly, he says, particularly on the Tasman where narrow body jets from domestic services can be easily deployed to cross the ditch.

But after an initial period of discounting, prices are likely to start creeping higher than pre-pandemic levels, he says.

These price increases will be particularly noticeable on long-haul flights, and will be primarily driven by fewer airlines servicing the New Zealand market, he says.

“The reality is that New Zealand’s extended period of closed borders has left some international airlines looking elsewhere in the globe, and it will take some time before they are confident enough to re-establish themselves in our market.”

During the pandemic New Zealand lost 90 per cent of passenger flights. Auckland used to have 500 flights outbound a week, that is now down to about 50.

Patterson says with less competition, remaining airlines will be able to raise their prices.

Higher jet fuel prices will put further pressure airlines to raise prices, he says.

“Savvy travellers may still be able to snare bargains on long-haul travel, but these may come with the need to first hop across the Tasman and then transfer onto their long-haul flight.”

Supplied Independent economist Benje Patterson says airfares are likely to creep up over time.

He says the Australian market is likely to be better served from a long-haul perspective given its government clearly signalled to airlines its border reopening intentions and stuck to its commitments, he says.

Travellers will face other new expenses when it comes to travelling overseas, he says.

There will additional direct expenses such as the need to get Covid-19 tests, while others costs may be more indirect, for example having to take an additional week off work and pay for a hotel to isolate should a traveller contract Covid-19 while abroad.

“On the flipside, there will be some cost savings while away, with many hotels and restaurants in holiday destinations likely to offer really great deals to lift their occupancy after more than two years of limping through.”

Capa – Centre for Aviation chairman emeritus Peter Harbison says in the short term, 2022 at least, the main constraint on international travel is going to be border control inconsistencies, and the fear of them, that makes people reluctant to travel.

“Lots of people have been burnt, and it changes behaviour for quite a long period,” Harbison says.

“In terms of pricing, there are conflicting ingredients.”

Airlines need to get cash flowing again, so have to tempt travellers with low prices, he says.

But most airlines also have large debts and need to be spending more on things like new aircraft and sustainable aviation fuel in order to reduce their carbon footprints.

He thinks trans-Tasman fares are going to be cheap for some time, but long haul will be more complex.

“Most of the flag carriers rely heavily on business travel to subsidise the back of the bus.”

Business travel, not just premium travel, is going to be significantly down for several years, he says.

“That will mean long haul will be different, probably fundamentally changed for years to come.”

There will probably be fewer services, and they will possibly be more expensive, he says.

RICKY WILSON/Stuff Last week passengers lined up for the first flight to Rarotonga out of Auckland since the start of the Delta outbreak.

“Although this becomes a real battle between supply and demand. If prices are too high, people won't fly. If prices are too low, airlines will lose money.”

This makes the long-haul low-cost carrier model more viable as they don't rely on business travellers to the same extent, he says.

New narrow body long haul aircraft will be increasingly influential, he says.

Because of Covid-19, people will be wanting non-stop flights to their destinations, something Air New Zealand caters to, which could see prices on those services rise, he says.

Travel Agents' Association president Brent Thomas says there is pent-up demand to travel overseas.

“We’re waiting on clarity from the Government on a meaningful opening of the borders and giving confidence back to the New Zealand consumer to book for those trips,” Thomas says.

He says costs in general are increasing across a range of sectors, and the travel industry is no exception.

“It’s fair to say the cost for travel will be up.”

John Anthony/Stuff Cook Islands is currently the only overseas destination New Zealanders can travel to without having to quarantine on arrival and return.

The rising cost of aviation fuel will make overseas travel more expensive as will Covid-19 testing requirements.

“That certainly adds cost but also adds complexity. Where do you get it? What’s acceptable? What do you need to do if you’re in transit?

“Certainly the complexity of travel has increased.”

There is a big question mark about how long countries will require testing and how useful it is considering how widespread the Omicron variant is, he says.

He says travel insurance costs have also increased “to a degree”, in part because of the Government’s “do not travel overseas” warning on its Safe Travel website, he says.

The Government needs to better understand the importance of increasing airline capacity in order to create a competitive environment for airfare and cargo rates, he says.

“If you’ve got a duopoly there’s really no incentive to drive prices to the nth degree.”

David Hallett/Stuff Capa – Centre for Aviation chairman emeritus Peter Harbison says there will not be as much business travel “to subsidise the back of the bus”.

“There is no doubt about it, and we have seen this over the past 20 years, as competition has come on the consumer is the winner.”

In 2022 there will be a limited number of routes people will be able to fly, but that may start to increase towards the end of the year if demand is there and carriers return to New Zealand, he says.

“There’s no point flying planes that are 70 to 80 per cent empty. They have to be 70 to 80 per cent full to make them worthwhile.”

There will be a “significant bounce” in travel when restrictions are lifted, but it will be some time before it returns to pre-pandemic levels, he says.

“2019 is probably a couple of years away.”

Flight Centre New Zealand product general manager Victoria Courtney says PCR pre-departure tests, required for international travel, can cost anywhere between $140 to $250 per person, depending on the provider.

Cook Islands is currently the only overseas destination New Zealanders can travel to without having to quarantine on arrival and return, but it does require a PCR test.

Courtney says there are some sharp deals on offer there, including $1145 per person for return flights and five nights at a three-star resort.

Air New Zealand is offering economy fares with checked in baggage, departing in late February, for $874 return.

University of Otago head of tourism Professor Neil Carr says costs are a function of supply and demand, which are also related to one another.

“The bigger the demand for overseas travel, the more airlines will seek to compete to meet that demand and in the process drive down prices.”

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff University of Otago professor Neil Carr says certainty will influence customer demand.

However, if demand is low then prices will be higher, he says.

Airlines also operate on the basis of knowing their routes are viable in both directions of a route.

A lot hinged on New Zealand’s border being open for all, he says.

“If we require visitors or returning Kiwis to go into MIQ, or even self-isolate we will inhibit demand which then pushes up cost of flying.”

Demand is expected to gradually increase in line with the border opening slowly in stages, he says.

“Every time we remove a barrier to travel and the more certain we become that the situation will not quickly change, the more demand will increase.”

Other related costs, though not necessarily a financial one, is a requirement to self-isolate on return to New Zealand, he says.