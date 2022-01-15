Call for inquiry into failed MPI prosecution case in Southland

The Ministry for Primary Industries prosecuted Cando Fishing and director Campbell McManaway, but a judge dismissed the charges after a trial in November 2021.

An environmental consultant says an official inquiry needs to be held into the Ministry for Primary Industries failed case against a Southland kina fisherman.

Consultant Bill Chisholm, who has done contract work with the defendants Campbell McManaway and Cando Fishing, as well as for the Kina Industry Council, of which McManaway is a director, is highly critical of how MPI brought the case to court.

The charges related to at-sea processing of kina by McManaway and Cando Fishing in Dusky Sound in June 2018, which were dismissed after a judge-alone trial in Invercargill in November, 2021.

Chisholm believed the case against Cando Fishing and McManaway was demonstrably weak.

There was no effective oversight of MPI compliance behaviours and there needed to be an official inquiry into the decision to prosecute Cando Fishing, Chisholm said.

“What was the real reason for MPI going ahead with them, given that the charges were not even vaguely robust?”

MPI acting deputy Director-General of governance and compliance Gary Orr said bringing a prosecution before the courts was not an action it took lightly, and the ministry followed the Solicitor-General’s guidelines when making decisions to prosecute.

Supplied Campbell McManaway’s boat, the San Nicholas, which was used in the June 2018 trip which lead to Fisheries Act charges being laid but ultimately dismissed.

MPI took account of the available evidence and the public interest in prosecuting, given the history of non-compliance, Orr said.

Judge Russell Walker dismissed all the charges relating to a 2018 fishing trip, laid under the Fisheries Act, because they could not be proven.

The essence of the case was where the line was drawn between the company acting as a fisher and then acting as a Licensed Fish Receiver.

Chilsholm said MPI’s prosecution had curtailed development of the kina industry, because it delayed work on a kina development programme in Fiordland, for which Cando Fishing had applied for and been turned down.

Brya Ingram/Stuff Cando Fishing director Campbell McManaway.

McManaway acknowledged that he and his company had been fined in the past for various breaches.

He is willing to work with MPI but felt they needed to do their job a little bit better. He is particularly keen for the kina development programme to progress in Fiordland.

Fisheries New Zealand director general acting deputy Mat​ Bartholomew said it would consider any revised application on the kina development programme.

The development programme is looking to increase the sustainable kina catch available in Fiordland, and it would include a two-year study of the fishery.