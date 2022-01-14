Air New Zealand Dreamliner performs emergency landing after engine issue at 12,000 feet

Air New Zealand has 14 Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners with an average age of five years (file photo).

An Air New Zealand Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner bound for Auckland had to return to Sydney for an emergency landing after one of its engines went idle mid-flight in late December.

The aircraft, operating as flight NZ1104, departed Sydney about 12.40pm on December 21 and climbed to 12,000 feet when it experienced a technical problem with its left engine.

An audio recording of the pilots’ communication with Sydney air traffic controllers posted to YouTube shows the problem was initially suspected to be an engine overheat, and that one of the aircraft’s engines was running idle.

“Sydney, New Zealand 1104, pan-pan-pan, we have an overheat engine running on idle, left engine, we'd like to return for landing,” an Air New Zealand pilot says.

Pan pan is an international urgency signal used by boats and aircraft to indicate a situation that is urgent, but for the time being, does not pose an immediate danger to anyone's life or to the vessel itself.

In a statement to Stuff, Air New Zealand group general manager engineering and maintenance Brett Daley said, on inspection, the airline’s engineering team confirmed it was not an engine overheat, rather a minor issue with an ancillary system pipe fitted to the engine.

AIR NEW ZEALAND/YouTube Timelapse video shows Air New Zealand's Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner ZK-NZE getting its distinctive black livery applied.

Shortly after take off an engine caution indication illuminated in the flight deck, he said.

In the air, the crew followed standard procedures and the message cleared however, they made the decision to return to Sydney, he said.

A replacement part for the aircraft was sent over from New Zealand and the aircraft was back in service the next day after the replacement was fitted, he said.

“We have discussed this particular issue with Rolls-Royce and there is no immediate action required.”

In the audio recording a traffic controller asks the pilots if ground services are required, to which a pilot responds he does not think so.

One of the Air New Zealand pilots said there were 11 people on board.

The aircraft landed and returned to the gate without further incident.

Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) aviation safety deputy chief executive David Harrison said Air New Zealand formally notified it of the incident on December 23, in accordance with CAA procedures.

Initial indications were a fractured pipe was the cause of the issue, but further investigation was ongoing to ascertain why it happened, he said.

Robyn Edie/Stuff An audio recording of the pilots’ communication with Sydney air traffic controllers posted to YouTube shows the problem was initially suspected to be an engine overheat (file photo).

“Although not anticipated at this stage, the CAA is being kept informed of this further work and will liaise with Air New Zealand if any subsequent action is needed,” Harrison said.

The authority encourages the reporting of all aviation incidents and accidents, and maintains an electronic database of all aviation-related occurrences, he said.

Engine failures on jet aircraft do happen on occasion, and modern commercial aircraft have the ability to fly for extended periods on one engine.

In February last year the Los Angeles Times reported that over the previous two years there were nearly two dozen reports of United States-based commercial aircraft aborting flights because of an engine failure or because pilots shut down an engine due to mechanical problems.

On each occasion the aircraft landed safely with one engine operating, the report said.

Dreamliners are fitted with Trent 1000 engines manufactured by Rolls-Royce.

Rolls-Royce has been approached for comment.

In recent years Trent 1000 engines have been a significant problem for Dreamliner operators around the world after turbine blades started showing signs of corroding or cracking prematurely.

Earlier this month Air New Zealand was named the world’s safest airline by AirlineRatings.com.