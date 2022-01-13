Late run tips S&P/NZX50 Index into the black

The New Zealand sharemarket eked out a small, late gain on Thursday, following three days of declines.

The benchmark S&P/NZX50 Index closed up 0.1 per cent, or 22.5 points, at 12,826.

The market had been largely flat for most of the day, said David Price​, Forsyth Barr institutional equities director, with the main item of note coming from offshore.

“Inflation data the market was waiting from in the US was a little bit better than the market expected,” he said.

Annual inflation in the United States climbed to a near 40-year high of 7 per cent, the US Labor Department said.

The inflation rate is likely to heighten nerves around the world, including New Zealand, over the extent to which central banks may have lost control over prices.

The sharp increase in consumer price inflation was in line with economists' forecasts, and came a day after US Fed chairman Jerome Powell told Congress that the central bank stands ready to raise rates to fight inflation.

The market now puts the chances of the Fed raising short-term rates by at least a quarter point in March at around 75 per cent. A month ago, it was about 36 per cent.

There was little corporate news of note on the NZX on Thursday.

“Our market is pretty much like the US, treading water and volumes are still pretty light,” Price said.

“Next week a few more people will be on deck, but we’ll probably see it remain pretty quiet until confession season.”

Companies have to update the market with any surprises they find while putting the final ruler over their books in the lead-up to financial reporting in February.

Top stock Fisher & Paykel Healthcare was up 0.1 per cent at $31.88.

Among other blue chips, Auckland Airport rose 0.3 per cent to $7.78, Ryman Healthcare was up 0.6 per cent at $12.18, Mainfreight gained 1.1 per cent to $91.90, Contact Energy was up 1.2 per cent at $7.90, and Meridian Energy gained 2.3 per cent to $4.77.

Australia’s benchmark S&P/ASX200 Index was up 27 points, or 0.3 per cent, at 7466.4 in late afternoon trading.

Earlier on Wall Street, markets capped a day of wobbly trading with modest gains for stocks as investors weighed the implications of the latest economic snapshot showing rising inflation.

The S&P 500 rose 0.3 per cent, or 13.28 points, to 4726.35 after veering between a loss of 0.1 per cent and a gain of 0.8 per cent. It is now about 1.5 per cent below the all-time high it set early last week.

The blue chip Dow Jones Industrial Average eked out a 0.1 per cent gain, or 38.30 points, to close at 36,290.32, while the Nasdaq composite rose 0.2 per cent, or 34.94 points, to 15,188.39.

The modest gains were led by technology stocks, which have been choppy in recent days. The prospect of higher interest rates tends to make pricey sectors like tech less appealing.

- With AP