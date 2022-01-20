NZ jobseekers' 'remarkable' run set to continue with borders shut; Trade Me

2021 was a remarkable year for jobseekers, says Trade Me Jobs sales director Matt Tolich.

Job adverts on Trade Me leaped in 2021 and the average salary rose 5 per cent, with the good times for jobseekers set to continue while borders stay closed due to Covid.

The legal sector saw the largest lift in pay in the last three months of the year, rising 19 per cent on a year earlier to $73,058.

However, IT remained the highest-paying industry with an average of $129,006, up 14 per cent on a year earlier, Trade Me Jobs sales director Matt Tolich​ said.

“As we saw consistently throughout 2021, IT roles continued to pay the most, with the industry really feeling the brunt of the talent shortage and salaries spiking as a result,” Tolich said in a statement on Thursday.

With the coronavirus pandemic closing borders and disrupting normal flows of labour, New Zealand businesses were unable to hire workers from overseas.

In addition, New Zealand workers in some industries were sought by Australian employers, with reports of pay offers for computer science graduates over $215,000 across the Tasman.

”2021 was a remarkable year for the job market, with listing numbers outperforming the most optimistic of predictions made at the beginning of the year,” Tolich said.

Covid lockdowns meant big fluctuations in the number of job ads throughout the year, but annual job listings were up 51 per cent on 2020, and the national average salary was up 5 per cent.

In the December quarter, Trade Me job listings were 25 per cent higher than the same time in 2020, and the national average salary rose 6 per cent to a record $66,946.

The record-breaking job adverts and salaries meant 2021 had favoured jobseekers, he said.

“Job hunters will be pleased to hear that this is still very much the case as we enter the new year.

“We’re still facing a massive candidate shortage which will not be alleviated until the borders are open again.”

Job ads were up in every region at the end of 2021, with the biggest jumps on the West Coast, up 50 per cent; Hawke’s Bay, up 39 per cent; and Canterbury, up 36 per cent.

The only industries to see a decline in the number of job listings were architecture and property. Science and technology had a 60 per cent bump in job ads for the year, thanks to the strong tech industry.

Wellington and Auckland cities were the highest paid areas in the fourth quarter with average salaries of $81,246 and $79,617 respectively.