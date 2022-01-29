From beloved household name to racist slur - how brands move with the times

History is littered with brands that had to be renamed because they became an embarrassment or offensive.

In Britain, retail giant Marks & Spencer has just renamed its Midget Gem lollies to Mini Gems, in response to a campaign to recognise the term as dehumanising to people with dwarfism.

A lecturer in disability studies in Liverpool, England, Dr Erin Pritchard, wrote on Metro.co.uk that the word ‘midget’ was a form of disablist hate speech with roots in Victorian freak shows.

Other products have also changed over the years after their names, once commonplace, were no longer viable.

Eskimo Pie, Eskimo sweets

In 2020, the makers of Eskimo lollies and Eskimo Pie ice cream bars separately decided to rename the products amid growing acknowledgement of the use of racial stereotyping by brands around the world.

Marion van Dijk/Stuff Pascall finally moved with the times and rebranded its Eskimo lollies as Explorers.

Tip Top changed the Eskimo Pie to the Polar Pie, and removed the ‘Eskimo’ character from the packaging. The company first made the chocolate-covered vanilla ice cream bar inspired by the blocks of an igloo in the 1940s.

Last year, Pascall owners Mondelez New Zealand adopted the new name of Explorers for the lollies that were known for 65 years as Eskimos.

The manufacturer was originally unmoved after a complaint in 2009 by Canadian tourist Seeka Lee Veevee Parsons, an Inuit of the Nunavut Territory in Canada, that the Eskimo lollies were an insult.

However, times changed and Mondelez New Zealand’s head of marketing, William Papesch said last year that “we hope that people acknowledge that at times you need to change”.

On the other hand, Jeep continues to sell its top-selling Cherokee and Grand Cherokee vehicles nearly a year after the Cherokee Nation asked the company to rename them.

The sweets known as Spaceman candy cigarettes for many decades also changed, to Spaceman Candy sticks, after Carousel bought the manufacturer, Bonza Confectionery, in 2006.

Uncle Ben’s rice

Mars, the owner of rice company Uncle Ben's, said in 2020 that it would stop using the image of a black farmer that featured on its packaging since the 1940s, and was considering change its name.

The company made the decision amid protests and growing demands for racial equality following the death of George Floyd in the United States.

The rice has been rebranded as Ben’s Original, but both are still available to buy in New Zealand.

AP Mars said in 2020 the brand would "evolve" in response to concerns about racial stereotyping.

Gypsy Day

On New Zealand dairy farms, the day that contract milkers and share milkers move their cows, families and equipment to new farms has long been known as Gypsy day. However, as awareness rose about how the term was used as a slur against the Roma and Romany community, it has become known as moving day.

Romani elder of New Zealand, Bob Lovell​, said the community had long protested at the name but was not taken seriously.

Finally, in 2020, the Broadcasting Standards Authority found TVNZ breached the discrimination and denigration standards by referring to the yearly movement of sharemilkers around the country "as Gypsy day".

Lovell said the ‘Gypsy fairs’ were also objectionable. “People think that Gypsies are people that just wander around, and that’s not true.”

He said the people originated in India and were forced to leave in about the 9th century to escape persecution, which had continued wherever they travelled.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Bob Lovell and other Romany campaigners are fighting the appropriation and stereotyping in New Zealand of their culture.

Masquerading as Māori

Among the examples of appropriation of Māori culture and language, in 2020 models of a Spanish fashion brand’s "Māori" collection posed in t-shirts with their faces painted in an approximation of tā moko.

Also in 2020, a Kāpiti Coast gin maker dropped its name, Indiginous Gin, and apologised after it was accused of cultural appropriation. The gin had been on shelves for more than a year before a social media stir over one of its Māori tattoo-inspired labels.

In 2018, digital cloud storage company Naki Cloud changed its name to Our Cloud after being approached by iwi members. The owner of Naki Brewing in Ōakura also changed the name of his homebrew supply business after learning the abbreviation was offensive.

The nickname for Taranaki, ‘Naki, is considered disrespectful by many of the region’s Māori as the name came from their ancestor, Rua Taranaki.

Staying on brand

A road transport organisation stuck with its rebranding featuring te reo Māori, despite facing abuse, threats and racism.

In 2021, the Road Transport Forum announced its new title, Ia Ara Aotearoa Transporting New Zealand, as a way to “embrace the mood and culture of Aotearoa”, chief executive Nick Leggett said. But when the name change was announced on social media, a shocked Leggett said the organisation was bombarded with angry and aggressive comments.

Brandon Wilcox​ of Evolve Marketing said some brands that come under pressure to change decide to stick with what they have, either specifically because of controversy such as Hell Pizza, or because they hope the problem goes away, such as Corona beer.

In early 2020, as coronavirus spread across the world, Corona became the subject of memes and videos shared on social media because of the similarity between its name, which means ‘crown’ in Spanish, and the virus.