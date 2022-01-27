Lone Star New Lynn franchisees step down following vaccine mandate breach

The owners of Lone Star New Lynn have stepped down.

The owners of an Auckland restaurant, who were issued $24,000 of fines for breaching the vaccine mandate, have stepped down.

In a video posted to Youtube, Lone Star New Lynn owners Stephanie Cowie and Brendon Pascoe said they were leaving effective immediately, after Lone Star gave them 10 days to comply or leave.

“The last two years with lockdowns, and constant changes to Covid measures and restrictions have been horrific, to be honest,” Cowie said.

“We can see no light at the end of the tunnel with our business.”

Damned Fine Food, which operates Lone Star New Lynn, was issued two infringement notices on Friday and fines for breaches of the vaccine mandate.

One was for allowing unvaccinated staff to carry out work when required to be vaccinated, and the other for not having effective systems and processes to check Covid-19 Vaccine Certificate compliance.

Each has an associated penalty of $12,000.

In the video Cowie said they had worked under the click and collect scheme since August 2021, to comply with the rules.

“But it is now totally unsustainable and our reality is we are now out of money.”

She said her staff could barely afford to pay rent.

“In New Zealand, you're no longer fit to run a business if you're not jabbed. And so that's our new reality, NZ.”

Under the red setting of the traffic light system, restaurants can serve up to 100 people seated.

If businesses do not comply with My Vaccine Pass requirements they can only offer contactless service and can not open at all under the red setting, unless offering takeaways.

Last month, Lone Star New Lynn posted an advertisement for wait staff on the No Jab Jobs website, but the ad was removed shortly after.