Customers key to reporting Covid-19 rule breakers to Worksafe, says hospitality union

Labour shortages, and complex and changing rules are making it hard for some businesses to comply with New Zealand’s coronavirus rules, say business and worker organisations.

Three restaurants, a barber, an MMA studio and a tattoo parlour have been fined a total of $164,000 for flouting Covid-19 rules during the eight weeks spent under the new traffic light system.

More than 2000 potential workplace Covid violations have been reported to Worksafe since December 3, with 456 of them in the latest seven-day period. That included issues around face mask use, physical distancing, QR code compliance, and vaccine passes, Worksafe said.

Canterbury and the West Coast topped the charts with 320 reported breaches in the region since the start of December, followed by 307 in the Bay of Plenty, 228 in Central Auckland, and 226 in the Wellington region.

READ MORE:

* Six businesses fined $164,000 by Worksafe for breaking Covid-19 rules

* Covid-19: Lotus-Heart restaurant fined another $24,000 for continued breaches

* Concerns lax hospitality venues not scanning vaccine passes



Workers were often the people who had to enforce the rules around masks and vaccine passes, but they could be busy doing other jobs or not well trained in dealing with difficult customers, said veteran hospitality worker Chloe Ann King​, leader of the Raise the Bar union.

King said hospitality was already quite a dangerous industry to work in, with rude and potentially violent customers even before the pandemic hit.

“I know a number of our Raise the Bar hospo members who ... do have a lot of anxiety around having to ask for that [vaccine] pass and just check people.

“We get abused for just asking for your ID, your age, or your passport, people are mortally offended if you ask for that, let alone something that shouldn’t have been but has been so politicised as the vaccine pass.”

David White/Stuff Hospitality workers are really reliant on citizens reporting any rule breaches, says Chloe-Ann King of Raise The Bar.

Having more staff on deck would help, with someone assigned to check customers at the door, and backup if there was conflict, as well as de-escalation training.

“Obviously with the labour shortages and the fact that hospo employers often do not want to invest in more staff, that’s going to be really difficult.”

They were really reliant on citizens reporting any rule breaches, King said.

“It would be great to see a lot more boots on ground from Worksafe, just going in and blitzing across Ponsonby Rd, blitzing down at the Viaduct to make sure these employers are doing what they’re told.”

Workers would report their employers for breaching Covid rules if it was anonymous, but it was hard for many to raise concerns or report their employer because they were risking their livelihoods, she said.

Unite Union general secretary Gerard Hehir​ said there were businesses breaking the rules that were not being reported.

“Some employers are good, and others are patchy and others are slack.

“A large number of hospitality businesses in particular aren’t doing what they’re supposed to do.”

One way businesses and staff tried to avoid conflict was to be slack, Hehir said, such as telling a customer to show a pass or wear a mask next time rather than try to enforce the rules on the spot.

And some of the rules were “impossible to enforce”, such as only requiring a ‘reasonable number’ of vaccine passes to be verified, he said.

John Nicholson/Stuff Rules have to be simple and possible to enforce, says Gerard Hehir of Unite Union.

Vaccine passes could be checked inside a business and not at the door, which Hehir said had “opened the floodgates”, and meant people could be in a place for a few minutes or longer without being checked, if they were checked at all.

“With Omicron, once someone’s inside, it’s game over. Checking once they’ve been inside a few minutes, it’s a waste of time.”

Once a customer was inside, it was also harder to control the situation or get them out, he said.

He acknowledged that Worksafe had only a limited number of inspectors, and was not solely dealing with Covid-19 order breaches.

Reporting to Worksafe was effective when it came to the worst breaches, Hehir said, but the union had put a lot of effort into reports about breaches of contactless delivery under level 3 without seeing results.

“If we had an assurance it would be acted on it would be worth doing.”

Restaurant Association chief executive Marisa Bidois said in a busy restaurant with limited staff, it was not always easy to have enough people to constantly monitor diners.

The majority of people complied with the rules, but there were a few cases where hospitality workers had to deal with unreasonable and aggressive customers, “which we hope we won’t see continuing as Omicron cases increase”, she said.

Business owners should educate customers before they arrived, for example through their website and social channels, and include plenty of signage inside. Customers were also asked to come prepared.

“Staff often feel uncomfortable asking customers to comply with the rules so the more that this can be a shared responsibility the better. For example by offering your vaccine pass rather than waiting to be asked for it and ensuring you are masked when moving around the establishment,” Bidois said.

rnz Under red, most businesses appear to be doing the right thing, says BusinessNZ chief executive Kirk Hope.

BusinessNZ chief executive Kirk Hope said some of the rules were quite complex, and the challenge was making sure that businesses knew what they needed to do.

“The vast majority of businesses that we’re engaging with and seeing and talking to are compliant, or they want to be compliant, and they’re seeking out all the information they need to get to be compliant.

“It is a complex area, but they are working pretty hard.”

The main areas tripping businesses up were likely to be around QR code scanning and asking people to wear masks, “because those things can frankly be pretty difficult”, Hope said.

Some situations were more challenging, such as people not wearing masks while moving around a venue, putting staff under pressure to enforce the rules.

Under red, most businesses appeared to be doing the right thing, and education for businesses, customers and staff was vital.