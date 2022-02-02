Air NZ goes on cabin crew recruitment drive to gear up for border reopening

Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins announces the original plan to reopen New Zealand to the world in 2022, in November.

Nearly 200 Air New Zealand cabin crew on temporary agreements have just signed permanent contracts, as the airline prepares for the reopening of New Zealand’s border, a flight attendants union says.

At the same time the national carrier is seeking applications for permanent regional cabin crew at its Napier, Nelson, New Plymouth and Tauranga bases.

Craig Featherby, head of the Flight Attendants Association, who works on Airbus A320 aircraft, said he was one of 187 cabin crew who had moved from a temporary role to a permanent one starting in February.

He said the company was confident that New Zealand would soon be reopening to the world.

“There's a lot more confidence in the aviation market,” Featherby said.

Any former crew that were recruited back into the airline in the future would likely rejoin the company on a temporary full-time contract, he said.

They could expect to be made permanent when there was confidence Covid-19-related disruptions had died down, he said. “The business has not forgotten them.”

MARTIN DE RUYTER/STUFF Air New Zealand is in the process of hiring crew for its regional operations.

When Covid-19 caused the aviation sector to collapse in early 2020, Air New Zealand chief executive Greg Foran cut costs from the business, which included letting go more than 4000 of its 12,000 staff, and reducing his executive team by a third.

Cabin crew made up about a third of job losses at the time, including 210 regional crew jobs on its ATR and Q300 turboprop aircraft.

Air New Zealand chief people officer Nikki Dines said the newly created permanent roles were for existing crew who had been with the business on fixed-term agreements and had been operating on aircraft throughout the pandemic.

The airline was recruiting for its domestic network and looking at opportunities for existing domestic crew to move to widebody aircraft when the border started to open and international travel returned, she said.

She did not have specific numbers on how many roles it was recruiting for.

“Any external recruitment will be driven by network demand and a relaxation of international border settings which we expect will then allow us to start welcoming back some of our previous crew members who were sadly impacted by Covid-19.”

STUFF Air New Zealand takes delivery of its last ATR on order, the 29th ATR 72-600 to join the fleet. (first published in November)

E tū union head of aviation, Savage, said news that Air New Zealand was looking to make current crew permanent and also to hire more crew on their jet fleets was a positive sign for the future of the industry.

E tū had been pushing for Boeing 787-9 crew and Airbus A320 crew on fixed-term agreements to be given permanent roles, he said.

“So it’s a great relief to all of them to have a more secure job,” Savage said.

The crew were hired on the basis that the trans-Tasman bubble was open, but were then kept on long after the bubble closed with no clear end date on their fixed terms, he said.

“The airline has clearly had ongoing work for the crew, so the crew has the right to permanent work.”

Savage said the starting salary for 787-9 crew was $43,000 per year, plus allowances, and $42,644 for those crewing A320s.

The start rates for regional turboprop crew were $41,600 per year, he said.

“Crew all agree that their roles have been increasingly undervalued for many years and that this needs to be fixed.”

JOHN ANTHONY/Stuff Air New Zealand crew on narrow body Airbus A320 aircraft will have opportunities to move to widebody aircraft as international travel returns, the airline says.

In total the airline has 56 roles across the business advertised on its website, ranging from app developers to aircraft painters.

Last week Air New Zealand also announced two new appointments to its executive team.

Alexandria Marren will replace Carrie Hurihanganui as chief operating officer and Mike Williams will take on a newly created role of chief transformation and alliances officer.

A job listing for regional crew on Air New Zealand’s website says its regional operations were busier than ever.

“The environment on our regional New-Zealand aircraft is friendly and informal, allowing you to chat with our guests and point out areas of interest during your flight and tailor your customer service to a wide range of passengers,” the listing says.

Candidates must be entitled to live and work permanently in New Zealand and a minimum of two years customer service experience is preferred, it says.