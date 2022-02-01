Air NZ cancels flight as Covid-19 close contact rules impact teams

Some useful tips about how to prepare for home isolation.

Air New Zealand has cancelled a flight because isolation periods for Covid-19 close contacts have impacted its teams.

A customer who was booked to fly Wellington to Blenheim on Wednesday received an email from Air New Zealand saying a rise in Covid-19 cases across the country and the stand down period for close contacts had impacted its teams, and it was unable to operate the service.

The cancellation comes a week after Air New Zealand chief executive Greg Foran said the airline was bracing for “a bumpy few weeks” with Covid-19 infections and isolation requirements expected to impact staffing levels.

Auckland International Airport’s departures page was showing 10 Air New Zealand regional departures had been cancelled on Tuesday. Wellington Airport’s departures page was showing four had been cancelled.

It is not clear how many of these were due to crew having to isolate.

Air New Zealand has been approached for comment.

Meanwhile, Marlborough airline Sounds Air chief executive Andrew Crawford said it had been cancelling flights as a strategic decision, in preparation for the Omicron outbreak worsening.

Supplied Air New Zealand’s regional services are anticipated to be more disrupted by the Omicron outbreak than main trunk routes.

He said it was a case of operating a reduced schedule, so that crew were less exposed to the public and to have fewer crew working together.

“We’re trying to put crews in bubbles,” Crawford said.

If there was infection amongst crew, and staff were having to isolate, the airline would run out of pilots and ground crew “very quickly”, he said.

“The worse case scenario is we shut down.”

It had not had to cancel any flights specifically due to isolation requirements at this stage, he said.

Air Chathams chief operating officer Duane Emeny said it had to stand down four of its Auckland check-in staff due to them being within the vicinity of the regional terminal area at location of interest times indicated by the Ministry of Health.

So far no flight crew or engineering staff had been affected, he said.

“We have however built systems over the past week to combat that risk,” Emeny said.

For example, it was operating split rosters and flight crew bubbles to minimise contact and ensure business continuity in the event a staff member tested positive, he said.

Craig Featherby, head of the Flight Attendants Association, said Air New Zealand had put crew safety and wellbeing first throughout the pandemic and had good risk mitigation in place.

He said crew were taking rapid antigen tests every two days.

“Our aviation staff are some of the most tested people in the world. I’m up to test number 74.”

He said customers should take confidence in crew being double vaccinated and the majority having had their booster shot.

Last week, E tū union head of aviation Savage said disruptions at Air New Zealand were anticipated to be more pronounced in regional centres where crew bases were smaller and where there were fewer ground crew who could cover if multiple workers were isolating, he said.

Another factor that could impact staffing levels was that it was common for cabin crew to live together, either as a couple or in flatting situations, he said.

Last week the Government outlined its three stage plan for managing the Omicron outbreak.

In stage one positive Covid-19 cases must isolate for 14 days, and close contacts for 10 days.

In the second stage Covid-19 cases must isolate for 10 days, and close contacts for seven days.

In stage three Covid-19 cases will be able to release themselves from isolation after going 72 hours without symptoms.