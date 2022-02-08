Dismay for NZ tourism industry as Australia opens its border

New Zealand tourist operators have been caught by surprise by Australia’s border opening and worry that they will miss out.

Australia’s tourism industry was rejoicing after news that double vaccinated visitors can arrive from February 21. Australia’s prime minister Scott Morrison announced on Monday that the country’s borders will reopen to international travellers for the first time in about two years.

The reaction in New Zealand was dismay.

“We hadn’t expected Australia to set a date as early as February 21, so it’s taken us by surprise,” Tourism Export Council of New Zealand chief executive Lynda Keene​ said.

“Operators have slumped their shoulders because they know there is a very high chance New Zealand will lose market share to Australia. It’s another barrier to our international recovery,” she said in a statement on Tuesday.

About 40 per cent of visitors to Australia and New Zealand were people who planned to visit both destinations, she said.

Australian tourism businesses could now plan to gear up their operations and put the welcome mat out, but there was no confirmed date in New Zealand.

Braden Fastier/Stuff New Zealand is due to open its borders to all travellers from October.

The New Zealand government’s five-step plan to reopen borders begins on Sunday, February 27 when vaccinated New Zealanders in Australia will be able to skip MIQ, followed a fortnight later by New Zealanders coming from other countries.

The country is expected to open up in July at the latest to non-citizens from visa waiver countries such as Australia and the United States. Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has said there was a “high-likelihood” that could happen earlier than July.

From October, other travellers would be able to visit New Zealand without MIQ.

The lack of certainty over dates could prompt airlines and travel companies to direct visitors to Australia rather than New Zealand over the next few months, Keene said.

“The difference of five months to welcome back visitors could affect our tourism recovery for years as Australia throws everything at markets to welcome visitors back.

“As countries we’re friends, but competition is real.”

New Zealand’s current 10-day self-isolation requirement was a further barrier, she said. The organisation urged the Government to confirm a date for international travellers with no self-isolation requirement.

“It’s important we give the industry every chance of success to rebuild its world-class tourism offering and the key factor in this is to remove the self-isolation requirement and allow New Zealand to be competitive with Australia.”

She wanted the Government to consider April 1 as a possible date to reopen the border, if the country escaped the expected surge in Omicron cases, or March 19, the two-year anniversary of the border closing due to Covid.

“A date around this time would allow New Zealand to be in a competitive space with Australia and provide the impetus for tourism businesses to have hope of surviving when the first visitors start to return.”

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) welcomed the Australian government’s decision to open its borders to all vaccinated travellers from February 21.

“The Asia Pacific region has been very cautious in its approach to border restrictions so far but in recent weeks, we have seen growing momentum towards relaxation of travel restrictions – in the Philippines, Thailand, and to some extent New Zealand,” said IATA’s regional vice president Philip Goh​.

“We urge other governments in the Asia Pacific to look at similarly further easing their border restrictions so as to enable aviation businesses to accelerate their much needed recovery and to bring maximum benefits to their economies.”