Flights, Interislander sailings cancelled as wild weather strikes North Island

Flights from North Island airports were hit by cancellations on Sunday morning as the remnants of Tropical Cyclone Dovi crossed the North Island.

In Wellington, 25 flights due to depart on Sunday morning were cancelled from 10.35am. Sounds Air said its services to and from Wellington Airport would be disrupted due to an Airways equipment outage and bad weather.

”At this stage, Sounds Air flights cannot commence until the equipment is fixed, or the weather improves,” the airline said in a Facebook post.

Seventeen flights from Auckland were cancelled on Sunday morning, and four were delayed, according to the Auckland Airport website.

Two flights to Wellington from Christchurch were cancelled.

The weather caused problems across the North Island. High winds closed Auckland Harbour Bridge about 9.30am, and slips blocked roads and downed trees in Wellington.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Flights from North Island airports were hit by cancellations on Sunday morning.

State Highway 1 between Kaikoura and Waipara was also closed due to a slip. Ferry sailings were disrupted in Auckland, and the Interislander sailings were cancelled.

Forecasts for wind over 100 kilometres per hour and five metre swells made it unsafe to sail, according to a service alert on the Interislander website.

“We are reviewing forecasts regularly but at this stage we are not opening Monday morning sailings for bookings. We will have a backlog of passengers and vehicles, and you may want to delay your travel until later in the week if you can.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Waves crash over the breakwater at Port Taranaki.

“We apologise for this disruption.”

Auckland ferries were also cancelled due to the weather. Fullers advised customers of disruptions to all its services on Sunday.

Fullers cancelled its service to Rangitoto Island, and sailings to Orapiu at Waiheke Island, and Rotoroa Island. The Auckland to Coromandel ferry service was replaced by a bus.

Sealink cancelled its sailings to Great Barrier Island, and sailings to Waiheke Island on Sunday morning.

In Northland, the Hokianga vehicle ferry from Rawene was suspended until further notice due to high winds.