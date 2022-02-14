Otago dam cleared of earthquake risk after repairs completed

Work on the number two dam at Waipori, southwest of Dunedin.

Repair work to a remote Otago dam has been completed, and the structure is now considered safe in the event of an earthquake.

A 2019 safety review highlighted earthquake concerns with the number two dam at the Waipori Power Scheme – a network of four power stations 50 kilometres southwest of Dunedin.

The dam, which is owned and operated by Trustpower, was located 1km downstream of Lake Mahinerangi and 3km upstream of the number two power station.

The review found a moderate-sized earthquake could result in the partial or full uncontrolled release of water from lake number two. An exclusion zone had to be created below the dam, barring anyone from entering the area.

READ MORE:

* Waipori hydro scheme dam near Dunedin deemed an earthquake risk

* Cobb scheme still a powerhouse after 75 years

* New boss at the reins of Opuha Dam water storage project



The upper brick portion of the dam, which was added in the early 1970s, was identified as the vulnerable part of the structure.

A Trustpower spokeswoman confirmed work to repair the upper brick section of the dam had been completed, and it was reassessed as safe just before Christmas.

“As such, the exclusion zone below the dam has been lifted.”

TrustPower/Supplied Scaffolding on number two dam at Waipori.

The project's engineer, Thomas Fritz, said a digger on a barge was used for the brick removal.

The barge had to be anchored on the upstream side of the dam, while the downstream side was covered in scaffolding.

The concrete bricks were cut in large sections and lifted by the digger onto a second barge and transported to the nearest boat ramp.

Supplied Waipori township before it was flooded by the forming of the lake.

Most of the physical work was completed before last winter.

Trustpower took a cautious approach and did not lift the restrictions until getting confirmation that the dam was structurally sound, he said.

The area was in a remote part of Otago, with the exclusion zone leading to the temporary closure of the Crystal Falls walking track and part of the Government Track.

Waipori Village, the closest settlement to the dam, was located higher than the number two power station.