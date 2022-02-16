TradeMe sends warning to website revealing expected property sale prices

These are the houses you loved in 2021.

TradeMe has warned a website it will be issued with a cease and desist notice if it continues to disclose sensitive information about expected property sale prices.

When listing a property for sale on TradeMe, real estate agents or vendors are asked to put an “expected sale price” for listings that do not have a specific asking price.

The expected sale price is used for searches only and not shown on the site.

Propertyprice.co.nz reveals the expected sale price of a property when its TradeMe listing URL is pasted into a search function.

The website says it is often hard to ascertain what a property will sell for.

“The additional pricing data point will allow the user to form a more complete picture of the likely sale price with other supplementary information,” it says.

Supplied Trade Me says Propertyprice.co.nz is in breach of its terms and conditions.

It says the information should not be taken as financial, investment or legal advice and content on the site is for informational purposes only.

Trade Me property sales director Gavin Lloyd said Propertyprice.co.nz had been told it was in breach TradeMe’s terms and conditions.

TradeMe warned Propertyprice.co.nz it would issue a cease and desist order if it continued to break its site rules, he said.

“After our conversation, we believe that www.propertyprice.co.nz understands where we are coming from and are cooperating with our request.”

“We work hard to make sure that Trade Me is a safe and trusted place and our priority is protecting our members and ensuring they're not misled.”

The figures being shared on Propertyprice.co.nz were based on information used for the purpose of ordering searches, he said.

“These figures presented on their own can be misleading for buyers and don’t necessarily reflect what properties actually sell for.”

Scraping TradeMe listings was against its terms and conditions which all users and visitors must comply with, he said.

TradeMe’s rules say users may not use “a robot, spider, scraper or other unauthorised automated means to access the site or information featured on it for any purpose”.

Visitors also must not manually scrape, harvest or otherwise extract data from the site without permission.

“We can’t go into further details on how www.propertyprice.co.nz is accessing our data as we don’t want to encourage copycat cases where others also breach our terms and conditions.”

TradeMe was not seeking damages.

A “donate” function on Propertyprice.co.nz links to a PayPal page saying “Donate to: Emperor Solutions. If this site has saved you time or money, please help with the running costs.”

Companies Office records show James Graham is the sole shareholder and director of Emperor Solutions.

Graham declined to comment when contacted by Stuff.

Supplied CyberCX security testing and assurance executive director Adam Boileau says he assumes TradeMe will be dealing with these kinds of terms and conditions breaches on a regular basis.

CyberCX security testing and assurance executive director Adam Boileau said the information was probably being accessed by either scraping TradeMe’s website or via an interface TradeMe which provides for people to develop integration with its site.

“It may be that one of those interfaces provides more data than they intended,” Boileau said.

“That’s probably the case because TradeMe has been trying to avoid scraping through the front end for a long time.”

He said the type of information being gathered by Propertyprice.co.nz would not be a cause for concern for end users in terms of data being breached.

He said the issuing of a cease and desist order was akin to a business taking “shot across the bow” of another business.