'Runway is very short': Music, event sector fears falling at last Covid hurdle

Chris Browne​, owner of an entertainment rigging company, was last paid on January 21 and has no work booked for the rest of 2022, with promoters struggling to stage events under the Covid red setting.

All his equipment was mothballed, and instead of work worth a few hundred thousand dollars a month between February and April, he has nothing.

Browne has been in survival mode for two years, but feared worse was to come. Other than the wage subsidy, he said he had not seen a cent of arts-based funding.

“I think people are not going to start booking shows and concerts until we’re out of red, because everybody’s sick and tired of the constant rescheduling.”

Restricting gatherings to 100 people made most events impossible, and people did not want to go out even if something went ahead, he said.

“People are twitchy and afraid, and all you have to do is look in the restaurants and the cafes, people aren’t there.

Browne’s company supplied infrastructure and equipment for live events such as Six60 concerts and Fieldays. He also fitted out studios for television and movie production, and had another specialised unit for aerial performances and automation.

He had employed four people full-time, and about 10 casuals during busy periods. He found a truck driving job for one of his employees, teed up four days’ work for another employee who did his accounts, and another worker had gone down to two days’ work a week.

“I’ve organised the interviews and found them the jobs, and they’ve gone off happily, so that when we come back I’ve still got the guys around,” Browne said.

Along with other people in the industry, he was calling for targeted support, something Finance Minister Grant Robertson has said he was considering.

The recently expanded Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment’s Event Transition Support Payment scheme aimed to provide confidence for promoters of bigger events, and Manatū Taonga Ministry of Culture and Heritage's $22.5 million Arts and Culture Event Support Scheme was aimed at smaller events.

Arts Minister Carmel Sepuloni recently announced a further $121m for the arts and culture sectors, including a $70.7m top-up to the event support scheme and a one-off $5000 grant for the self-employed under the Cultural Sector Emergency Relief Fund.

Browne said the extra support was welcome, but he was still reliant on promoters to pass on the money.

He had downsized and had a sympathetic landlord, and restructured his finances so he could keep paying his mortgage, which his business loans were secured against.

“In a couple of months if stuff’s not happening, then we’ll take another stab at it. I’ll put my mortgage on interest-only, I’ll reduce my salary because I’m not paying my mortgage at that point, and then we’ll look at OK maybe we need to rent the house out, we’ll go and live I dunno, somewhere.

“We’re literally mothballing everything - we’re doing it smartly so if [work] does come along we can do it.”

Jonah Merchant​, owner of Auckland venue Neck of the Woods, had closed under red and after two years of Covid and restrictions, he had no reserves left.

The Ministry of Culture and Heritage’s scheme was good in theory, he said, but was not working in practice.

“It’s a long process and no-one has seen [any money] yet and the bills keep piling up.”

Some smaller promoters were hesitant to apply for government support, or they did not realise they could apply, which affected his chances of receiving any money, he said.

“We’ve had to do a lot of lobbying of promoters that we work with to encourage them and to help them get their submissions in because they’ve been a bit daunted by it.”

He estimated his venue’s survival at six to eight weeks. A targeted wage subsidy would help, he said, along with pressure on commercial landlords to recognise the impact the red setting had on businesses such as his.

“We don’t want to fall over at the last hurdle.”

The Ministry of Culture and Heritage received 387 registrations to the event support scheme, of which 208 were eligible and 121 were still being evaluated, said Joe Fowler​, the ministry’s deputy chief executive of investment and outcomes.

Forty-three had been declined or withdrawn.

If all registered events were cancelled at short notice when unrecoverable costs were highest, the total pay out to event organisers could total up to $28m, Fowler said.

There had been 119 applications to the emergency relief fund, requesting a total of $4.3m in support.

Sarin Moddle​, who worked in music tour management, said Nash, Sepuloni, and Robertson had recognised the industry was hurting, but the schemes for distributing financial support were not fit for purpose.

“Thank you for the money, but unfortunately there are still some major issues with who is going to see that money and there are a lot of people that are still going to be left out.

“I understand the machine takes time but right now I’m talking to business owners who are less than eight weeks away from going belly up. So the runway is very, very short.”

Moddle said she had personally invoiced for two music-related jobs since August 17.

Losing skilled workers and venues would have a long-term impact on New Zealand’s viability as a touring market for acts of all sizes, she said.