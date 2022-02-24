Air New Zealand posts $272m half year loss in 'most difficult' year yet

Air New Zealand takes delivery of its last ATR on order, the 29th ATR 72-600 to join the fleet. (first published in November)

Air New Zealand has reported an after tax loss of $272 million for the six months to December 31.

The loss, which includes a $104m tax credit, is down on the $73m half year loss the airline posted this time last year.

The airline, which is 52 per cent government owned, said it expected to make a full year pre-tax loss that would exceed $800m.

It intended to launch a capital raising by the end of March or shortly thereafter, subject to market conditions, it said.

Analysts have estimated Air New Zealand will require new equity of $1 billion to $1.2b.

In December a Crown loan to Air New Zealand was revised, resulting in an additional $500m being made available, taking the Government’s overall support to $2 billion.

JOHN ANTHONY/Stuff Nearly 200 Air New Zealand Airbus A320 cabin crew were recently moved from fixed-term contracts to permanent employment agreements as the airline prepares for New Zealand’s border reopening.

As at February 23, the airline had drawn down $760m of the loan.

It had $1.4b in available funds, made up of about $170m in cash and $1.24b available under the remaining Crown loan and redeemable shares.

Passenger revenue for the half fell a quarter because of the national alert level restrictions and 107-day Auckland lockdown, it said.

This had an impact on total revenue which declined 9 per cent to $1.1b in the period.

Passenger volumes for the half were down 84 per cent compared to pre-Covid levels.

Air New Zealand’s share price fell 2 cents to $1.57 when the market opened on Thursday.

Air New Zealand chair Dame Therese Walsh said the 2022 financial year was the most difficult one yet for the airline.

In the 2020 financial year only the final quarter was impacted by Covid-19 and in the 2021 financial year the airline was able to access relief support from the Government through various subsidies, PAYE deferrals and cargo support schemes, she said.

“The 2022 financial year has and will continue to be much more heavily impacted, both by continued suppressed demand and rising costs,” Walsh said.

Air New Zealand chief executive Greg Foran said limited international travel on top of lockdowns during the period had a huge impact on the result.

“The airline has typically derived two-thirds of its revenue from its international passenger network and much of that was effectively grounded for the majority of the first half.”

Compared to 2020 and 2021 which saw shorter, sporadic lockdowns, the longer lockdown and Auckland border restrictions contributed to the loss in the first half and an extremely challenging time for the airline’s 8400 staff, he said.

Despite uncertainty around future travel demand and ongoing impacts on financial performance, there was light ahead for the airline, Foran said.

“We’re excited about welcoming Kiwis home in the coming days and months and international travellers back to Aotearoa later in the year.”

The Government has a five stage plan for reopening New Zealand’s border, starting on February 28 when eligible travellers from Australia will be allowed to return to New Zealand and self-isolate for seven days on arrival.

At step four, earmarked for July at the latest, travellers from countries which did not normally require a visa, could start visiting, with the need to self-isolate.

Foran said later in the year it would be ramping up more passenger flights to North America and looking to start a direct service to New York City.

The airline said there remained a large degree of uncertainty on the impact of the Omicron on demand for domestic travel for the remainder of the financial year.

While clarity on the phasing of border opening for New Zealand was helpful, the timing of reduced or removed self-isolation restrictions remained unclear, driving continued uncertainty in the level of demand for international air travel, it said.

Self-isolation restrictions were expected to continue to have “a substantial adverse impact on international demand” in the second half of the financial year, and for as long as those restrictions were in place, it said.

Dividends remain suspended.