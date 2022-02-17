NZX shares placed in trading halt as it seeks to raise $44m to fund stake in Global Dairy Trade

NZX says the $44m it seeks to raise will be to fund continued growth and to keep the balance sheet “conservatively positioned”.

The New Zealand Stock Exchange (NZX) has posted a $15 million after tax profit for the year to December 31, down 15 per cent on the previous year, and announced it is undertaking a $44m capital raising to fund an investment in a dairy trading platform.

On Thursday morning its shares entered a trading halt until either an announcement outlining the result of the capital raising or market open on Monday.

The capital raising allows shareholders to buy one new share at $1.42 for every nine shares held at 5pm on Friday. NZX shares closed on Wednesday at $1.73, and are down 13.5 per cent over the past year.

Money raised will go towards an investment in Global Dairy Trade (GDT), the global physical trading platform for dairy commodities.

On Thursday NZX said it planned to buy a 33 per cent stake in GDT, for $12.5m, with Fonterra and the European Energy Exchange each holding a third.

NZX chief executive Mark Peterson said the capital raising would also “replenish” its balance sheet after it spent $25m buying an ASB superannuation trust, as well as support business growth, it said.

SUPPLIED NZX chief executive Mark Peterson says it is pursuing a number of opportunities to grow the business that will require investment in the coming year.

It was pursuing a number of opportunities to grow the business that would require investment in the coming year, he said.

The company’s after tax profit fell on the previous year’s $17.6m profit because of lower interest rates and higher depreciation and amortisation, it said.

The company declared a final dividend of 3.1 cents a share to be paid on March 10, taking its full year divided to 6.1 cents a share.

Peterson said the pandemic accelerated activity through 2020, and this had flowed through into its 2021 operating performance and financial results.

“We have continued to deliver growth in 2021 across all major business areas, and we have made a step change in our investment to support additional capacity, capability, and to enhance the security of our operating platform,” Peterson.

Peterson said 2021 was a year of strong activity across equity, debt and fund markets with the value of new capital listed and capital raised up more than 12 per cent to $19.8 billion.

Nine new companies joined the NZX, one new issuer listed securities on its debt market and 28 businesses raised equity, he said.

NZX’s GDT investment was subject to clearance, he said.

NZX, Fonterra and EEX expected agreement documents to be signed in the first half of the year, he said.

“NZX sees a clear opportunity ahead to evolve GDT to be a truly global auction facility, with the potential to grow financial products to many multiples of the physical dairy market.”

Ross Giblin/Stuff Fonterra chief executive Miles Hurrell says the aim is to make GDT the world’s most trusted reference point for dairy commodity prices.

Fonterra chief executive Miles Hurrell said the move to a broader ownership structure of GDT marked the next step in its evolution.

“This is good news for our farmer owners, unit holders, and all dairy industry participants and is expected to lead to greater volumes being traded on GDT.”

It would bring more participants and transactions, stimulating growth of risk management contracts available on financial trading platforms, he said.

Dairy was one of the most volatile commodities, he said.

“This partnership is another step in helping to manage this risk for everyone – from the farmer through to the customer at the end of the supply chain.”

A more liquid dairy trading environment allowed for the growth of financial tools which could be used to better manage price volatility, he said.

NZX chair James Miller said the company’s growth strategy was aimed at “building a more robust, integrated financial services business”.

“In addition to strengthening New Zealand’s exchange, our strategy is to grow an NZX Group that is stronger and better positioned to deliver long-term sustainable value to our shareholders,” Miller said.