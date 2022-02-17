Big companies, government departments tell staff to work from home if possible

Tens of thousands of workers at New Zealand’s biggest businesses and government departments are being encouraged or told to work from home, if possible, as Omicron spreads through the community.

Under ‘phase two’ of its response to Omicron, the Government is aiming to reduce the amount of disruption caused by spiralling numbers of cases, but retailers, restaurants and other businesses are struggling with a dramatic decline in customers.

Since the start of the pandemic, an increasing number of businesses have moved to either full or partial working from home.

Under the red light setting, most businesses are not required to send employees home but working from home is an option. Close-contact businesses including hairdressers can operate within public health requirements.

READ MORE:

* Working from home: The legal ramifications

* Covid-19: As Omicron cases surge, rapid antigen tests will be used more. Here's what you need to know

* The true cost of empty offices



Stuff asked a number of big New Zealand employers and large government departments about their current requirements for staff.

Most respondents noted extra health and safety measures for people in workplaces, such as requiring people to be vaccinated and wear masks, contact tracing, extra cleaning, and physical distancing.

123RF Under the red light setting, most businesses are not required to send employees home.

Here are some of the responses.

Spark

From Thursday all Spark corporate offices will be closed to staff and visitors, except for workers required to be on site.

As not all workers can work from home, those in retail stores, network or security services and the emergency contact centre will remain on site.

In addition to vaccinations, we have also introduced additional health and safety measures including mask wearing in shared spaces, two metre social distancing between desks, contact tracing and rapid antigen testing which is being carried out twice a week on site for teams that are required to be on site.

Monique Ford/Stuff From Thursday, all Spark corporate offices will be closed to staff and visitors, except for workers required to be on site.

ASB

In line with current recommendations from the New Zealand government, we’re asking our people to work from home wherever practically possible. We will change this guidance as the Government’s traffic light settings change.

Around 80 per cent of ASB’s workforce is now working remotely, with 20 per cent of our team onsite in our branch network or corporate offices maintaining essential operations.

From Monday we are making temporary changes to our branch availability to protect our team and customers and to ensure we can continue to provide essential banking services.

ASB is registered under the Close Contact Exemption Scheme, and we are trialling the use of rapid antigen testing for our people.

ASB is committed to maintaining its current office spaces.

SUPPLIED ASB is asking its people to work from home if practical and possible.

Westpac

Our non-frontline staff have the option of either working at home or in the office, with teams able to organise their own schedules.

Employees working in our branches and offices are required to undertake Rapid Antigen Tests, and must observe safety measures including social distancing, restricted movement, and the wearing of masks.

There are no planned changes to our office space at this time.

Kiwibank

Kiwibank branch teams continue with their current approach of reducing services where and when needed, so they can focus on ensuring that critical branches have backup plans for any staff shortages.

Changes to branch opening hours and services are updated on our website for customers, and we are encouraging our customers to bank virtually if they can.

For team members based in corporate offices, they can continue to choose whether they work from home or at a dedicated site. For now, we are requiring those in business-critical roles to continue to work from home. Travelling for work is by exception only.

BNZ

For our customers, our branches, ATMs and phone lines are open, and online banking is available 24/7.

We are asking our people to work from home at this time, but they are able to work from the office where we have strict health and safety requirements, as we do in branches, to keep our customers and people safe.

Our people have embraced flexible working, and we support that with options to work from offices, home and our Partners Centres around the country.

Inland Revenue

Inland Revenue wants to ensure our offices are open, and that we can continue to provide essential services for our customers.

Every other desk is unoccupied and in some of our offices, the furniture is being reconfigured to ensure we can keep to a 2-metre distance between desks. We expect that will mean more staff working flexibly or from home than normal, and we’ll still be able to provide safe settings for those who come into the office.

Our front of house will stay open and can continue to safely provide essential services to customers.

If staff are at all unwell, they must stay at home and either work from home or take sick leave.

Corrections

Ninety percent of our staff are employed in frontline roles, interacting with people in prisons or on community-based sentences and orders imposed by the courts.

Many of our staff, including most prison-based staff, have been required to continue working at our sites right throughout the Covid-19 pandemic.

Corrections staff who work at our National Office in Wellington, regional offices, and our National Learning Centre are encouraged to continue working from their usual workplace under the Red traffic light setting of the COVID-19 Protection Framework.

Visitors and contractors are only able to enter our offices if the activity cannot be facilitated virtually or postponed.

Xero

While the majority of staff had chosen to work from home, the company has kept the offices open for up to 10 per cent of employees, for those who do not have a suitable home working environment.

Almost all of our employees can work effectively from home. Xero has a small handful of roles that need to be office based for some duties and these roles are currently working part-time in the office.

Employees working from home were able to access a one off allowance to purchase necessary home office equipment.

In future, most Xero employees have said they want to work part-time from home and part-time in the office to get the best of both worlds.

Meridian Energy

Advice to staff was work from home if it is appropriate for their job. Around 90 per cent of Meridian workers were able to work from home.

Those 10 per cent of workers continuing to come into the office must wear masks, be physically distanced and have access to rapid antigen test screening as appropriate.

Meridian is currently reviewing its office spaces to ensure it is fit for purpose for the hybrid work model it has adopted over the Covid-19 period.

Contact Energy

Under the red settings, Contact office staff work from where they are comfortable, whether that be the office or their homes. Staff in power generation sites do not have the option to work from home.

Contact has rapid antigen testing in place, and a personalised Bluetooth contact tracing app called “SaferMe”.

Contact had implemented a long term ‘work from anywhere’ policy which has been positively received by staff.

Fletcher Building

Fletcher Building is keeping the Penrose office open for workers that prefer to come in, but with Omicron, some people are choosing to work from home. If necessary all office workers are able to work from home.

Operational site workers are unable to work from home.

The company still sees an ongoing need for in-person collaboration and engagement and believes this is important for worker wellbeing.