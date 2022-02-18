Cash boost to baby brain power study interesting but premature, expert says

A US study on whether cash gifts for low-income families affect children’s brain activity is interesting, but it’s too early to apply it to government policy, says an expert in child development.

In the study, titled The impact of a poverty reduction intervention on infant brain activity, low-income mothers in the United States received a large or a nominal monthly unconditional cash gift. At about a year old, the children’s brain activity was assessed using electroencephalography (EEG).

Children in the high-cash gift group showed more EEG power at high-frequency bands than those in the low-cash group, according to the research published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (PNAS).

University of Otago’s Professor Richie Poulton​, director of the Dunedin longitudinal study, said the US study was an interesting starting point, but it would be premature to try to apply the findings to government policy.

“What you’ve got is a cash payment, and they have no idea how the cash was used at this point,” he said. “The general hunch ... is that essentially splashing some cash around reduces stress. Well that’s a commonsense idea, but it may not be exactly what’s going on here.”

The authors had acknowledged the limitations of the study, and noted it did not say anything definitive about the trajectory of the children, said Poulton, who was not involved. They planned to do further tests.

Green MP Ricardo Menéndez March​ said people on low incomes in New Zealand had said for many years that increasing unconditional cash-in-hand payments was the best way to ensure their families could thrive.

“During the last election, we were campaigning to for a Guaranteed Minimum Income, which includes increasing the Best Start payments to $100 per week per child and making it universal for every child,” he said. “Access to a safety net should not be conditional.”

The Green Party was concerned about a piecemeal approach from Government to poverty and the slow implementation of the Welfare Expert Advisory Group recommendations.

Having to justify ongoing hardship to Work and Income in order to get a food grant was dehumanising, and the welfare system put people into debt when they sought support, he said.

“On the one hand, we force people to go to a budgeter to be able to access Work and Income grants because we do not trust them to make the right decisions with their money, and on the other, we keep benefits low enough that we force parents to choose between food or their rent.

“The Government may have reduced the number of benefit sanctions for families with children, and that they now only cut a parent’s benefit by 50 per cent instead of 100 per cent for things like missing an appointment or dealing with the justice system, but the truth is that we are continuing to starve children as a way to change the behaviour of parents.”

The system also entrenched inequities facing disabled people, Menéndez March said.

In the 2021 Budget, the Government announced an extra $3.3 billion of spending on benefits, although superannuation remained the largest cost in the social welfare budget.

In November, the Government announced a bump for the Family Tax Credit, Best Start payment and Orphans Benefit, Unsupported Child’s Benefit and Foster Care allowance, which it estimated would lift 6000 children out of poverty.

The Best Start payment, for all infants until the age of one regardless of family income and to the age of three for families earning up to $93,858 a year, will be boosted by $5 to $65 per week until the child turns 1.

Child Poverty Action Group executive director Laura Bond​ said more was known now about how poverty impacted families’ abilities to care for their children, in terms of time, resources, and access to services.

“We know that sadly in New Zealand, children in benefit-receiving households experience much higher rates of poverty than other children, and it doesn’t have to be that way.”

A survey last year showing seven out of 10 New Zealanders backed increasing income support was encouraging, she said.

“I think that particularly in times of Covid people really understand the pain that families are feeling and the importance of making sure that everyone has adequate resources in their household.”

Immediately increasing the level of benefits for families would be a start, she said, along with ensuring all families were eligible for the In-Work Tax Credit, a payment of $72.50 a week.

Parents receiving income-tested benefits, such as Jobseeker or Sole Parent support, could not receive the In-Work Tax Credit.

Research last year by CPAG around comparative family tax credits and family support showed New Zealand’s support was lower than Australia’s, she said.

The CPAG research noted that the Australian system of family tax benefits for children was more generous to middle income families in paid work, with regularly adjusted abatement thresholds and a lower rate of abatement. The Australian tax system was also less punitive for low-income families.