Air Tahiti Nui set to return to New Zealand from early July

Air Tahiti Nui will fly its Dreamliner on the Auckland-Papeete route when it resumes.

French Polynesian flag carrier Air Tahiti Nui plans to resume scheduled passenger flights to New Zealand.

Its Auckland-Papeete service is set to resume on July 3 - just a few days before the start of New Zealand’s term two school holidays.

Fares from Auckland to Papeete in early July start from $762, with the route serviced by a Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner.

The airline said it had wanted to resume flights from May, but, after reviewing New Zealand’s border reopening plan, it determined that was not feasible.

READ MORE:

* Latam Airlines returning to New Zealand two years after pulling out

* Overseas travel: How to visit popular destinations open to Kiwi travellers

* Air Tahiti Nui to help regenerate native forest in Kaikōura through carbon offset scheme



Air Tahiti Nui’s announcement comes around the same time South American airline Latam said it was resuming services to New Zealand in March.

The Government has a five stage plan for reopening New Zealand’s border, starting on February 28 when eligible travellers from Australia will be allowed to return to New Zealand and self-isolate for seven days on arrival.

DAVID WHITE/STUFF Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced the border will start re-opening in phases, starting with self-isolation requirements for fully vaccinated citizens returning from Australia on February 27.

At step four, earmarked for July at the latest, travellers from countries which do not normally require a visa, can start visiting, with the need to self-isolate.

Air Tahiti Nui says there are many conditions visitors must comply with to enter French Polynesia and these can change without notice.

All visitors must be vaccinated against Covid-19 and all travellers aged 12 years of age and older must present a negative Covid-19 less than 24-hours prior to departure.

Air Tahiti Nui has managed to retain some flying to New Zealand during the pandemic thanks to the Government’s air freight subsidies.

But in November the airline announced it would be reducing capacity to New Zealand by a third due to continuing uncertainty around when New Zealand would re-open to international travellers.