Tourism Holdings expects $4.4m half year loss as Apollo merger progresses

Tourism Holdings (THL) expects to post a first half loss of about $4.4m, which will include a one off cost of $2.1m to buy Australian business Apollo Tourism and Leisure.

In an update to the New Zealand stock exchange on Tuesday THL said Apollo’s board recommended that Apollo shareholders approve the sale.

The deal, announced in December, would give Tourism Holdings a 75 per cent stake in the merged company, with Apollo shareholders holding the remaining 25 per cent.

THL will release its financial statements for the six months to December 31 on Friday.

Net debt is expected to be about $19m.

THL said for the second half of the financial year it also expects to make a loss, excluding expected transaction costs of $4m, however it is expected to be an improvement on the loss is made in the same period in 2021.

Last year THL posted an annual after tax of loss of $14.5m, and for the six months to December 31, 2020 it made a $1.8m loss.

THL shares closed at $2.56 on Monday and the share price is up 16 per cent over the past year.

Apollo shares last traded at A56c.

An independent expert report assessed the fair market value of Apollo shares on a control basis at between A71 cents (NZ76c) and A86c per Apollo share, and the fair market value of THL shares being issued to Apollo shareholders on a minority basis at between A75c and A91c per Apollo share.