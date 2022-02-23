'He deals in facts': Experts rate Air NZ boss Greg Foran's performance after two years on the job

Experts are mostly positive about Air New Zealand chief executive Greg Foran’s performance in leading the airline through the pandemic.

This time two years ago Air New Zealand delivered its first financial result which mentioned Covid-19.

Chief executive Greg Foran had been in the job for less than a month and in that time the airline had suspended flights to Shanghai and Seoul and reduced capacity to Hong Kong and Japan as the virus spread.

The company had just posted a $101 million half year profit, and said it expected to take a $35m to $75m hit because of Covid-19.

A few weeks later the World Health Organisation declared the Covid-19 outbreak a pandemic and, as countries closed their borders in an effort to keep the virus out, the global aviation industry collapsed.

Air New Zealand was hit hard with revenue plummeting from $6 billion to $1b and its network slashed by 95 per cent. It wrote off an entire fleet of aircraft and let go more than 4000 of its 12,000 staff.

But the Crown’s 52 per cent shareholding provided a safety net for the national carrier with the Government stepping in early on with a $900m loan, which has since grown to $2b.

Forsyth Barr analysts Andy Bowley​ and Matt Noland​ said in a research note Air New Zealand would report a “significant loss” when it released its 2022 first half result on Thursday.

They expect it to include a trough in passenger revenue as a result of border closures and the extended Auckland lockdown.

They estimated the company will would report an underlying after tax loss of $131m but said there was a higher margin of error than usual with Air New Zealand.

They recently said they expected the airline’s pre-tax loss to widen to $791m for the year to June, following its $440m pre-tax loss last year.

They also expect Air New Zealand’s planned capital raise will require new equity of $1b to $1.2b.

For Foran, leading Air New Zealand through a pandemic is a world away from his previous role as Walmart US president.

Supplied Strategic Pay managing director Cathy Hendry says some leaders thrive in a crisis and enjoy turning a company around.

Cathy Hendry from Strategic Pay, which tracks executive pay, said, in joining the company, Foran would have been expecting to continue to grow an airline that had been benefiting from a booming tourism sector.

“I don’t think anything would have prepared him for the shock of Covid,” Hendry said.

“I imagine his expectations versus reality were very different.”

She said running an airline would have been completely foreign and quite complex to Foran, whose previous experience was in retail.

She said Foran had risen to the occasion and done as well as he could have given the circumstances.

“The proof will be in the pudding in another few years depending on how well the balance book looks.”

Supplied New Zealand Air Line Pilots' Association president Andrew Ridling says Greg Foran gives “the unvarnished truth”.

New Zealand Air Line Pilots' Association (NZALPA) president Andrew Ridling said Foran was an authentic leader who was prepared to take on advice from anywhere in the business, which was why he was often seen working alongside frontline Air New Zealand staff.

“I remember day one on the job he was cleaning aircraft,” Ridling said.

“He wants to hear those voices.”

He said Foran was the right person to lead the airline through the Covid-19 crisis, and it was a case of “cometh the hour cometh the man”.

“Sometimes I think you've got the right person, at the right time, in the right position, and I think we were very lucky to have Greg come along at the right time.”

RICKY WILSON/Stuff Air New Zealand has returned one of its Boeing 777-300ER to service after spending 600 days grounded due to Covid-19.

Foran was a people person with a focus on customers and staff, he said. He was calm in a crisis, honest, and thought things through carefully before making a decision, he said.

“He deals in facts and tells you how it is.

“He gives you the unvarnished truth.”

Ridling said he also had a lot of time for Foran’s predecessors Christopher Luxon and Rob Fyfe.

“But none of them have had to face the crisis that Greg Foran has.

“I'd say he's had to call on every skill he's learnt over the years in every company he's run.”

On several occasions Foran has mentioned in media interviews that in times of crisis it was important to “panic slowly”.

Ridling suspects he picked that up at Air New Zealand.

“It's very much a pilot’s saying. First thing you do in an emergency is wind the clock.”

SUPPLIED Aviation expert Irene King says Air New Zealand’s focus on customers has slipped during the pandemic.

Aviation commentator and former Air New Zealand manager Irene King said an aviation background was not necessary to run Air New Zealand.

“What you do need is someone who displays huge diplomatic skills,” King said.

Years of groundwork at Air New Zealand had been done before Foran started to convince “governments of all persuasions” to step up and support the airline, she said.

Air New Zealand was largely constrained by the Government both in terms of its finances and its operating environment, she said.

Any tension between the airline and the Government had been managed by Foran with “class and style”.

“That demonstrates very clearly his capability.”

King said it would be incredibly challenging operating in an environment where the Government’s Covid-19 response meant that it was changing policies at a moment’s notice.

“That’s an awful environment to be running any business in, let alone aviation.”

She said in the public domain Foran related well to New Zealanders and had a relaxed and friendly demeanour when speaking publicly.

“He comes across as a nice Kiwi. It’s a great image for the company.”

He seemed “slick”, but not arrogant, and was more accessible than previous chief executives, King said.

“He sums up the quintessential business person.”

His tendency to work alongside Air New Zealand staff across all areas of the business also presented a good image, she said.

“He gets out there, and he works on the front line which is fabulous for morale and fabulous for the customers as well.”

However, King believed customers who had credit with the airline due to cancelled flights had been let down under Foran’s leadership.

“I’m quite surprised that the consumers are so passive about things.”

Customers should be given more control of flight changes and credit, and the airline’s customer focus had slipped during the pandemic, she said.

“I’d say their performance is absolutely blimmin’ dismal.”

Foran deserved to be acknowledged for Air New Zealand recently being awarded world’s safest airline, despite the airline doing only a fraction of the flying it was doing pre-Covid, King said.

“It’s actually quite tricky when you’re in this start-stop scenario.

“It presents some real challenges, and they’re handling those challenges superbly.”

Supplied Christopher Walsh says the next two years will be the most critical for Foran.

Air New Zealand customer Christopher Walsh of MoneyHub said the situation around the airline’s cancelled flight credits and refunds had been "a debacle".

“With borders still closed, it's hard to know when those big international credits will be used, which is an ongoing frustration to many,” Walsh said.

Innovations at Air New Zealand had been few and far between during the pandemic as the airline looked to conserve cash, he said.

Although, he said he was impressed the airline had continued to roll over Airpoints statuses to cover travel into 2023.

He said domestic fares remained good value if booked in advance, and it was pleasing to see some lounge upgrades continue.

“The everyday passenger, I would argue, is happy and paying a fair price.”

E tū union head of aviation Savage​ said Foran was more approachable and had more direct contact with staff than Luxon did.

Foran had also taken the time to meet more regularly and directly with union leaders to talk about the state of the airline, he said.

The change in leadership style had been welcomed by E tū members, he said.

“It is no secret to Greg that E tū disagrees with how Air New Zealand handled the layoffs under his leadership and several other aspects of how they are running the airline,” Savage said.

“However, he is prepared to listen to and discuss criticism and that makes for a more honest, open engagement.”

This gave the union confidence that Air New Zealand could be a workplace of decent pay “where workers’ views, skills and development contribute to its improvement”, he said.

Air New Zealand still had hundreds of workers who were paid on or near to the minimum wage, he said.

“It has a long way to go in our view to addressing those issues.”